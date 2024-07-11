Memory Care vs. Assisted Living

Aging and independence may not go hand-in-hand for many adults, particularly those with dementia. Long-term care facilities, such as assisted…

Aging and independence may not go hand-in-hand for many adults, particularly those with dementia. Long-term care facilities, such as assisted living and memory care, however, can help fill the gaps for adults who may be experiencing cognitive impairment or even those who need assistance with daily tasks.

Here, we’ll unpack everything you need to know about the differences between assisted living and memory care communities and how to find the right one for your situation.

Assisted Living vs. Memory Care

Assisted living communities typically provide support for adults struggling with activities of daily living, such as eating, toileting and grooming, while allowing residents some degree of independence and privacy. Residents in these facilities may be eager to shed the responsibilities of home ownership or be seeking companionship while getting assistance with medication management and housekeeping.

Memory care, on the other hand, caters specifically to adults with cognitive deficits. This kind of senior living often provides:

— 24-hour supervised care

— Specialized safety protocols and practices to keep residents safe and prevent wandering and elopement

— Programming and activities designed specifically for people with dementia

— Specially trained dementia caregivers who can offer more intensive support

In addition, memory care can involve a more focused assistance with memory, judgment, process and communication.

“It may be managing an individual’s medication, reminding them of mealtimes or going to the bathroom,” explains Jackie Barbarito Scholar, administrator of assisted living and memory support at Goodwin House Alexandria in Alexandria, Virginia.

Memory care can appear as a stand-alone facility or as an on-site unit in senior living communities, particularly assisted living.

Special Features in Memory Care

People with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia may mentally revert to an earlier time in their life as the disease progresses.

As a result, memory care may provide outlets for people to express their needs in a healthy way.

Some examples include:

— A room with a crib and doll for residents who raised children and are feeling agitated about missing a child

— A room set up as an office with a desk and phone for those who want to engage with the routine they followed when younger

— Hallways painted like a roadway or park so residents feel like they’re outside when they’re actually safely indoors

— Rooms decorated just like the resident’s former home to increase their sense of safety and familiarity

What to Look for in Assisted Living and Memory Care

There are many ways long-term care facilities can cater to the needs of residents. The key is finding one that offers three important components:

— Staff training

— Activities

— Tiers of care

Staff training

Memory care specifically employs staff members with specialized training in caring for people with dementia. Assisted living communities without memory care units may not.

Dementia training standards vary by state, but each mandates a minimum standard. The aim of this training includes:

— Educating caregivers about the changing brain of people who have dementia

— Offering caregivers tools and strategies for redirecting those with dementia and reducing agitation

The best dementia care programs train everyone who works at the facility, such as staff in dining rooms, housekeeping and maintenance, not just the clinicians or caregivers who are directly responsible for care.

If you’re considering moving a loved one into memory care, make sure to ask whether and how staff are trained to care for people with dementia. For memory care within an assisted living facility, you can also check with your state’s agency overseeing these communities for training requirements and adherence.

Activities

Activities are critical for ensuring all residents remain stimulated and safe.

In an assisted living facility, activities are designed to reduce isolation and loneliness and keep residents active. Residents in these communities might:

— Attend lectures or classes

— Go on outings to museums, lunches, shopping sites or restaurants

— Take exercises classes, such as yoga

Memory care, however, tailors activities for people with dementia, rather than simply aiming to engage a general senior audience.

Activities in memory care might include:

— Socializing one-on-one through conversations or reading a book together

— Enjoying simple arts and crafts

— Listening to and talking about music or singing and playing music together

— Working on puzzles

— Looking through photo books together and recalling fond memories

— Exercising, such as walking in nature or simply getting outside for some fresh air

— Visiting with animals, such as therapy dogs brought in to stimulate the sense of touch and a feeling of unconditional love

Engaging in more than one activity at a time can also be beneficial. Putting together a puzzle or folding napkins while listening to music, for instance, can help some people with dementia feel more grounded and focused.

“Brain stimulation increases quality of life,” says Dr. Douglas Scharre, a neurologist and director of the division of cognitive neurology at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

This disease-specific programming can also have safety implications. When people with dementia are active and engaged during the day, they’re not up at night, which is when some tend to wander or get hurt.

Tiers of care

Residents in long-term care facilities often need additional care as they age. This is why some communities are structured with levels of care that a resident can progress through as needed.

In assisted living, lower levels are designed for residents who need only light assistance, such as help with buttons or laces or managing medications. These residents may have little to no memory loss. Higher levels are for residents who need more intensive care: help with bathing or grooming or assistance with mobility. Residents in this level have more complex health needs and some memory loss, but it’s not advanced enough to require memory care.

Residents with progressing dementia need more focused support, and memory care — with its specialized activities and training for staff — often qualifies as its own level of care.

“These different levels of care ensure that residents can have a great experience and remain as independent as possible throughout their dementia journey,” says Taneisha Hampton, a gerontologist and administrator of assisted living and memory support at Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads in Falls Church, Virginia.

Financing Assisted Living and Dementia Care

Cost is always a factor in considering assisted living vs. memory care. According to Genworth Financial’s 2023 Cost of Care Survey, the national median cost for an assisted living facility is $5,350 per month.

Specialized memory care may be more expensive than traditional assisted living communities because of the additional staff training requirements and advanced care protocols in place. Dementia Care Central estimates that memory costs about $1,200 more per month, so you should expect to pay around $6,550. That price can vary, of course, depending on your geographic location and the tier of care you need, among other factors.

When it comes to paying, your options may be limited.

“Unfortunately, Medicare will not typically cover assisted living or memory care facilities,” notes Gregg Ratkovic, chief business officer with eHealth, a health insurance broker and online resource provider headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “Medicare will typically pay for things like cognitive assessments, home safety evaluations and hospital stays. Prescription drugs can be covered under Medicare Part D plans or Medicare Advantage plans with drug coverage.”

When a senior has spent down their reserves and can no longer pay out of pocket or via private or long-term care insurance options, Medicaid may kick in. The state-administered assistance program for low-income individuals provides some coverage for long-term or in-home care.

The Bottom Line

Whether assisted living or memory care is right for your loved one, the key is to start exploring your options now.

“I would highly suggest beginning your research early, exploring options for the future, engaging in brain health programming and taking the initiative in self-care,” Hampton advises.

Update 07/12/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.