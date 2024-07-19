CrowdStrike, Scholastic fall, Intuitive Surgical, SLB rise; Friday, 7/19/2024

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), down $38.09 to $304.96.
A global IT outage affecting flights and businesses appears to have been triggered by a faulty update sent from the cybersecurity company.
Scholastic Corp. (SCHL), down $7.26 to $29.30.
The school book publisher badly missed Wall Street’s fourth-quarter sales and profit targets.
American Express Co. (AXP), down $6.82 to $242.38.
The credit card issuer delivered revenue for the latest quarter that fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), up $38.95 to $455.09.
The maker of robotic-assisted surgical systems reported results that far outpaced what analysts were expecting.
Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN), up 56 cents to $14.86.
The Ohio-based bank reported better-than-expected profit for the latest quarter as its total deposits increased.
SLB (SLB), up 95 cents to $49.67.
The Houston-based energy technology company reported higher earnings and revenue than analysts had expected.
Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI), down $18.24 to $82.08.
The property and casualty insurer reported a surprise loss for its latest quarter.
PPG Industries Inc. (PPG), down $3.67 to $128.04.
The Pittsburgh-based maker of paints and coatings cut its forecast for full-year earnings.
