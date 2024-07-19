CrowdStrike, Scholastic fall, Intuitive Surgical, SLB rise; Friday, 7/19/2024

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), down $38.09 to $304.96. A…

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), down $38.09 to $304.96.

A global IT outage affecting flights and businesses appears to have been triggered by a faulty update sent from the cybersecurity company.

Scholastic Corp. (SCHL), down $7.26 to $29.30.

The school book publisher badly missed Wall Street’s fourth-quarter sales and profit targets.

American Express Co. (AXP), down $6.82 to $242.38.

The credit card issuer delivered revenue for the latest quarter that fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), up $38.95 to $455.09.

The maker of robotic-assisted surgical systems reported results that far outpaced what analysts were expecting.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN), up 56 cents to $14.86.

The Ohio-based bank reported better-than-expected profit for the latest quarter as its total deposits increased.

SLB (SLB), up 95 cents to $49.67.

The Houston-based energy technology company reported higher earnings and revenue than analysts had expected.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI), down $18.24 to $82.08.

The property and casualty insurer reported a surprise loss for its latest quarter.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG), down $3.67 to $128.04.

The Pittsburgh-based maker of paints and coatings cut its forecast for full-year earnings.

