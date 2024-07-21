Apple Cider Vinegar for Weight Loss? Does It Work?

Apple cider vinegar has long been used for various health-promoting claims — from improving heart health to managing blood sugar…

Apple cider vinegar has long been used for various health-promoting claims — from improving heart health to managing blood sugar levels for people with diabetes. Incorporating apple cider vinegar into your diet typically revolves around drinking 1 teaspoon to 2 tablespoons diluted in water before or with some or most meals or taking an apple cider vinegar supplement.

But can apple cider vinegar, or ACV, help you lose weight? The short answer: Probably not, but it can’t hurt as long as you aren’t consuming too much. Studies of apple cider vinegar for weight loss have not consistently shown significant and sustainable weight loss.

Does Apple Cider Vinegar Help You Lose Weight?

There’s no solid proof that apple cider vinegar will burn fat and help those pounds to drop off. It can be tempting to take the results of small and poorly done studies to heart, especially when they seem to prove that something as simple as vinegar could be the answer to your weight loss goals.

Although some small studies appear promising, the scientific evidence falls far short of indicating that apple cider vinegar is an effective part of a weight loss plan.

The apple cider vinegar craze probably started with a small Japanese study published in Bioscience, Biotechnology and Biochemistry in 2009. The researchers found that participants who drank either a small (15 mL) or large (30 mL) dose of ACV daily saw improvements in body weight, BMI and body fat ratios. After 12 weeks, the researchers noted that the ACV drinkers had lower waist and hip circumferences and better waist-to-hip ratios. Importantly, from a health perspective, the ACV group didn’t just lose subcutaneous fat — the fat right under the skin that is usually easiest to lose. They also shed visceral fat — the more dangerous, deeper fat that sometimes invades the organs and increases the risks of diabetes, heart disease and fatty liver disease.

In another study of 39 participants published in the Journal of Functional Foods in 2018, researchers concluded that ACV caused a decrease in body fat and body weight when it was paired with a low-calorie diet. It also reduced participants’ appetites. For 12 weeks, all of the participants were put on a mildly reduced-calorie diet, cutting 250 calories out of their daily meals. One group also consumed 30 mL of apple cider vinegar daily. The individuals who consumed ACV daily lost more weight than those who didn’t, dropping an average of 8.8 pounds in comparison to an average 5-pound weight loss. The ACV group also had significant decreases in BMI, hip circumference, visceral fat score and appetite scores.

A 2024 published study in British Medical Journal Nutrition, Prevention & Health looked at the effect of ACV consumption on weight, blood sugar, triglyceride and cholesterol levels in a sample of the Lebanese population. This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study had 120 overweight and obese men and women who were divided into an intervention group receiving 5, 10 or 15 milliliters of ACV or a control group receiving a placebo over 12-weeks. The results found that daily consumption of ACV for between 4 to 12 weeks was associated with significant reductions in weight, body mass index, and waist to hip circumference, blood sugar, triglycerides and cholesterol levels. As such, researchers concluded that ACV could potentially be a promising supplement to help fight obesity, but more research is needed. Although this latest study showed a positive weight loss result, it is still done with a small number of subjects over a short period of time.

What Is the Apple Cider Vinegar Diet?

Apple cider vinegar is a type of vinegar made from crushed, fermented apples. During fermentation, the natural sugars in the fruit turn into acetic acid, which is what some people claim is behind weight loss and other health benefits. The cloudy sediment you see in raw, unpasteurized apple cider vinegar, called “the mother,” is a byproduct of yeast and bacteria. Although it’s commonly referred to as a “diet,” the apple cider vinegar diet has no menus, lists of foods to eat or avoid, supplements or rules of any kind other than adding a vinegar-based drink to your menu a few times a day. Different variations include adding lemon, cinnamon, honey, maple syrup or stevia.

Even among apple cider proponents, there’s no consensus when to drink apple cider vinegar or how much should be taken for best effects. This simplicity is both a pro and a con of the plan. Maybe you’ll choose a spinach salad with apple cider vinaigrette for lunch, or perhaps you’ll have a Snickers bar and then hold your nose while you swallow two tablespoons of vinegar mixed in a cup of sweetened tea. Which you choose will dramatically affect not only your weight loss, but also your overall health.

Apple Cider Vinegar Benefits

There are several studies that look at various health benefits of ACV. There is also research linking the consumption of ACV with positive benefits to blood sugar management and reduced blood cholesterol, however, there is more to managing these health issues than consuming ACV alone.

Should You Drink Apple Cider Vinegar?

Always dilute ACV before you drinking. You can water it down by adding 1 to 2 tablespoons of ACV to at least one cup of water. Other safe ways to work ACV into your regular meals include:

— Use it in a salad dressing

— Add a small amount to your smoothie

— Make a vinegar-based chutney to top your fish, chicken, pork or tofu

— Pickle vegetables in ACV

— Add a splash to your soup

— Use it in a marinade or glaze for your favorite protein

Apple Cider Weight Loss Recipes

Below are two recipes that use ACV.

Lemon Vinaigrette Recipe

Drizzle on your favorite green salad, but it can also be used as a marinade for chicken, fish or shrimp. Just combine the ingredients in a large bowl, add the protein and refrigerate for about 30 minutes before cooking.

Makes 6 servings (3¾4 cup/175 mL)

Serving size: 2 tbsp (30 mL)

Ingredients:

— 1¼4 cup (60 mL) apple cider vinegar

— Zest and juice of 1 lemon

— 2 tsp (10 mL) Dijon mustard

— 1 garlic clove, minced

— 1 tsp (5 mL) dried oregano

— 1 tsp (5 mL) dried parsley

— 1¼4 tsp (1 mL) salt

— 1⅛8 tsp (0.5 mL) ground black pepper

— 1½2 cup (125 mL) extra-virgin olive oil

1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the apple cider vinegar, lemon zest, lemon juice mustard, garlic, oregano, parsley, salt and pepper. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil, whisking constantly until incorporated.

2. Use immediately or cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

Nutrition Info (per serving): Calories: 165; Total Fat: 19 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Protein: 0 g; Total Carbohydrates: 1 g; Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 0 g; Sodium: 139 mg; Cholesterol: 0 mg

Recipe from “Up Your Veggies: Flexitarian Recipes for the Whole Family” by Toby Amidor. Published by Robert Rose Books. Photo courtesy of Ashley Lima. All Rights Reserved.

Ratatouille Soup With Farro Recipe

This soup with farro adds fiber and a delicious nutty flavor

Serves 8

Serving size: 1¾ cups (425 mL)

Ingredients:

— 3 tbsp (45 mL) olive oil, divided

— 1½2 medium eggplant, cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) pieces

— 1½2 tsp (2 mL) salt, divided

— 1¼4 tsp (1 mL) ground black pepper, divided

— 1 medium white onion, chopped

— 2 garlic cloves, minced

— 1 medium zucchini, cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) pieces

— 1 medium yellow squash, cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) pieces

— 1 red bell pepper, chopped

— 2 cups (500 mL) shredded green cabbage

— 1¼4 cup (60 mL) farro

— 4 cups (1 L) low-sodium vegetable broth

— 4 cups (1 L) water

— 1 can (14.5 oz/411 mL) no-salt-added diced tomatoes (with juice)

— 2 tbsp (30 mL) apple cider vinegar

— 1½2 tsp (2 mL) dried thyme

— 3 bay leaves

— 4 tsp (20 mL) capers

1. In a medium skillet, heat 1 tbsp (15 mL) olive oil over medium heat until shimmering. Add the eggplant and sprinkle with 1¼4 tsp (1 mL) salt and 1⅛8 tsp (0.5 mL) black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the eggplant is browned on all sides, about 6 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggplant to a bowl.

2. In a large saucepan, heat the remaining 2 tbsp (30 mL) olive oil over medium heat until shimmering. Add the onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the zucchini, squash and bell pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 7 minutes. Add the cabbage, farro, vegetable broth, water, diced tomatoes (with juice), apple cider vinegar, thyme, bay leaves and the remaining 1¼4 tsp (1 mL) salt and 1⅛8 tsp (0.5 mL) black pepper; stir to combine. Increase the heat to high and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the flavors meld, about 30 minutes. Remove the bay leaves and discard.

3. Ladle 1¾ cups (425 mL) soup into each of 8 bowls. Spoon about 1½2 tsp (2 mL) capers into the center of each soup. Serve warm.

Nutrition Information (per serving): Calories: 120; Total Fat: 6 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Protein: 3 g; Total Carbohydrates: 16 g; Fiber: 4 g; Sugars: 6 g; Sodium: 268 mg; Cholesterol: 0 mg

Recipe from “Up Your Veggies: Flexitarian Recipes for the Whole Family” by Toby Amidor. Published by Robert Rose Books 2023. Photo courtesy of Ashley Lima. All Rights Reserved.

Bottom Line: Can Apple Cider Vinegar Help You Lose Weight?

There’s little evidence that drinking apple cider vinegar will help you noticeably lose weight. However, if you’re already committed to changing your lifestyle by adopting a healthy eating plan and exercise regimen, the addition of ACV may add a slight boost to your weight loss efforts.

“Despite the appeal to drink a few teaspoons of apple cider vinegar at meals to promote weight loss, there is limited evidence to support the idea apple cider vinegar, without other dietary changes, will result in weight loss,” says Kristen Smith, a registered dietitian, and the bariatric surgery coordinator for Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta. “I have never recommended a client drink apple cider vinegar prior to a meal to promote weight loss and suspect I never will,” adds Smith, the author of a blog that promotes healthful eating for the entire family and a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

That’s not to say that apple cider vinegar isn’t a good choice when cooking, she notes. “I have recommended clients use apple cider vinegar as a lower-calorie flavoring agent for salads or vegetables. It offers minimal calories and a bold, tart flavor.”

