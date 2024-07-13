13 Items That Sell on eBay, Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace

If you have items to unload, you could hold a garage sale. But that involves setting aside days to sort…

If you have items to unload, you could hold a garage sale. But that involves setting aside days to sort and price items, not to mention the time needed to man the sale itself. Then, there is no guarantee that people will show up or buy anything.

A better way to sell off your clutter may be to use one of the many online marketplaces currently available. Of them, eBay, Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace tend to be the big three. All these sites have international reach and you can use them to sell practically anything.

However, some items sell better than others. Keep reading to learn how to make the most of these sites, as well as some of the best-selling items historically.

Tips for Selling Online

Even the best item may be slow to sell online if it’s not marketed properly.

“While there are few restrictions on any of the platforms in reference to what you can sell, I have found that I use different platforms based on what I’m selling,” says Willow Wright, owner of Urban Redeux, an antique shop in Alexandria, Virginia.

Although Wright’s shop is a brick-and-mortar business, she does sell some items online.

“For example, I love to use eBay to sell collectibles as it’s often the first place that collectors will use,” she says. However, furniture items get listed on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace.

Tips to Get You Started

Before you list your items, consider the strategies below to help you sell your stuff fast.

— Price items right. If you’re going for top dollar, you may need to do some research to value your items. But to make sales quickly, consider pricing goods at or less than half the going rate in stores. If your price is firm, be sure to mention that in the listing.

— Include plenty of pictures. Since people can’t inspect the items for sale personally, include photographs from all angles as well as close-ups of important details or imperfections. Even photographs being sold online need good pictures, according to Doug Ash, founder of Doug Ash Photography. “My top tip for other photographers is to just make sure you upload good quality scans of each print or photograph them in a home setting before listing them online,” he says.

— Use keywords. To attract shoppers, try to envision how someone might search for your product and use those keywords in your listing. For instance, rather than describing an item as a “table,” be more descriptive and add the type of wood or use a more specific term such as “coffee table.”

— List items separately. It’s best to only bundle items that are likely to sell in a group, such as a set of clothing or related toys.

— Weed out window shoppers. Once someone expresses interest, try to answer questions and make payment arrangements via email instead of in person. This avoids wasting time on tire kickers who are not serious buyers.

— Be honest. In both your listing and your conversations with potential buyers, be clear and honest about the condition of the item. Being upfront can help avoid potential headaches later if the buyer wants a refund or leaves negative feedback.

— Don’t hold items. Using a first-come, first-served method of selling is often preferable. Buyers can, and do, back out of sales.

— Ask for a deposit. If you are going to hold an item, ask for a deposit via a payment service such as Venmo to ensure the buyer is serious.

— Complete transactions in public. For safety’s sake, complete in-person sales in a public place such as near a police station, church, restaurant or gas station, whenever possible.

— Conduct online sales in the platform. For online sales, it’s not uncommon for people to message sellers and ask to complete the transaction outside the listing platform. This can be a red flag for a scam, and sellers will lose any protections offered by the platform.

Buyers are Searching for Affordable Secondhand and Rare Items

While new products can be sold on most online sales platforms, these websites are more commonly used by people seeking affordable secondhand products or searching for rare or vintage pieces.

Products sold on eBay are often shipped to buyers although local pick-up may be offered by some sellers. Meanwhile, Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace are typically used for local sales.

The following 13 items are among the best things to sell on eBay, Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace:

1. Watches

For a while, it seemed as though smartphones, with their ever-present time display, would replace watches entirely. However, don’t count traditional timepieces out for good. Watches — particularly men’s watches — were best sellers on eBay in 2023, according to AMZScout, which provides product research to online sellers.

2. Glassware

Glassware has traditionally been a strong seller online, but we’re not talking about garden-variety kitchenware. Instead, think of vases, figurines and other items from brands such as Lalique, Murano and Baccarat.

If you sell delicate items like this online, be careful to package and ship them properly. “Make sure these (costs) are included in the price listed so buyers know exactly how much they’ll need in order to pay upfront,” Ash says.

3. Home Goods

Home goods have also proven popular with online buyers in recent years. Small kitchen appliances are a top seller on eBay in the home and garden category, and those include blenders, air fryers and countertop mixers.

4. Fashion

Clothing has seen a significant uptick in demand as shoppers embrace the ideas of sustainability, thrifting and upcycling. Nearly 50% of consumer spending on apparel is for secondhand items, according to the 2024 Resale Report from online consignment store ThredUp.

“Clothing and accessories have a broad audience on these platforms, particularly brand name or designer items in good condition,” says Jack Carrere, co-founder and CEO of software company Prokeep, which specializes in online customer experience.

“To maximize the potential for sales on these platforms, it’s important to understand the target market and research the pricing trends,” he adds.

5. Pet Supplies

Pet care products are another popular category. People love their pets and are often willing to spend a great deal of money on them. However, to keep costs down, they may turn to online marketplaces for lightly used pet supplies.

6. Baby Items

Since kids grow quickly, people are often looking for a deal on baby gear. Larger items such as cribs and strollers can sell quickly and be used by multiple children. However, be aware that car seats have expiration dates which can range from six to 12 years after their manufacture date. Once a car seat has expired — or if it was damaged in an accident — it should not be sold.

7. Yard and Specialty Tools

The U.S. gardening equipment market is expected to see steady growth in the years to come, according to Precedence Research. That’s thanks, in part, to interest in home DIY projects and increased disposable income, the firm says.

To find tools for their home projects at a reduced cost, homeowners may look to local classifieds such as Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace. Unusual or specialty tools that can’t easily be found locally may sell especially well online.

8. Photographs

Perhaps surprisingly, online platforms can be a good place to sell original photography. Ash says he has found the “wall art” category in the home décor section of eBay to be an excellent place to reach customers. “I’ve also had commissions from people seeing my work on eBay so you never know the additional opportunities that will present themselves,” he adds.

9. Vinyl LPs

While streaming sites such as Spotify and Amazon Music make it easy to listen to virtually any music at any time, some people prefer to have physical copies of albums. Vinyl records have seen sales growth for 17 consecutive years and outsold CDs last year, according to the 2023 Year-End Music Industry Revenue Report from the Recording Industry Association of America. That means you might find strong demand for records online.

10. Video Games

What’s old is new, and retro video games and systems are another hot seller. Not all titles are in demand, but some games in good condition can garner hundreds of dollars online.

11. Furniture

Although you can sell furniture on eBay, this is one category where Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist may be preferable.

“While you can ship larger pieces elsewhere, the cost is often prohibitive to do so,” Wright says. “Additionally, the larger global platforms have listing fees and will take a percentage of the selling price. You can avoid that by selling locally.”

12. Collectibles

“Collectibles, which include vintage items, toys, and memorabilia often attract niche markets of passionate buyers,” Carrere says. People are willing to pay top dollar for items that will complete their set.

Sports cards, coins, pop culture memorabilia and older comic books in excellent to mint condition are all expected to be in demand in 2024, according to Collectibles and More In-Store, an online shop for collectors.

13. Vehicles

To find affordable vehicles without high-pressure sales tactics commonly used by dealerships, many people turn to private sales on platforms such as eBay, Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. There, they may find a larger selection of cars, trucks and vans and also be able to avoid dealer fees.

Almost anything can be sold online, but these 13 categories seem to be top-selling items. Whichever platform you use, remember to follow the tips above for smooth and safe transactions.

Update 07/15/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.