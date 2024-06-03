NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Energy Fri Mon Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 – R,W…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Energy

Fri Mon Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 – R,W 77.050 77.050 Coal, Powder River Basin, 8,800 Btu, 0.8 SO2 – R,W 13.650 13.650

Precious metals

Engelhard industrial bullion, Gold, per troy oz 2346.00 2357.00 Handy & Harman base price, Gold, per troy oz 2348.55 2350.65 Handy & Harman fabric price, Gold, per troy oz 2606.89 2609.22 LBMA Gold Price AM, Gold, per troy oz 2337.55 n.a. LBMA Gold Price PM, Gold, per troy oz 2348.55 n.a. Krugerrand, wholesale – E, Gold, per troy oz 2448.44 2439.58 Maple Leaf, troy oz. – E, Gold, per troy oz 2507.01 2463.04 American Eagle, troy oz. – E, Gold, per troy oz 2507.01 2463.04 Mexican peso, troy oz. – E, Gold, per troy oz 3022.70 2836.27 Austria crown, troy oz. – E, Gold, per troy oz 2299.61 2302.30 Austria phil, troy oz. – E, Gold, per troy oz 2460.15 2463.04 Engelhard industrial bullion, Silver, troy oz. 31.6500 31.7000 Handy & Harman base price, Silver, troy oz. 31.3630 32.0390 Handy & Harman fabric price, Silver, troy oz. 39.2040 40.0490 LBMA spot price (GBP), Silver, troy oz. £24.7900 n.a. (U.S.$ equivalent), Silver, troy oz. 31.5150 n.a. Coins, wholesale $1,000 face val – A, Silver, troy oz. 24143 23473 LBMA Platinum Price PM, Other precious metals 1032.0 n.a. Platinum, Engelhard industrial bullion, Other precious metals 1035.0 1055.0 Palladium, Engelhard industrial bullion, Other precious metals 960.0 950.0

Other metals

Aluminum, LME, $ per metric ton. 2665.5000 n.a. Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6720 4.6100 Iron Ore, 62% Fe CFR China – S 115.1500 n.a. Steel, HRC USA, FOB Midwest Mill – S 750 n.a.

Battery/EV metals

BMI Lithium Carbonate, EXW China, =99.2% – V,W 14600 14600 BMI Lithium Hydroxide, EXW China, =56.5% – V,W 13175 13175 BMI Cobalt Sulphate, EXW China, >20.5% – V,M 4250 4140 BMI Nickel Sulphate, EXW China, >22% – V,M 4168 4416 BMI Flake Graphite, FOB China, -100 Mesh, 94-95% – V,M 485 485

Fibers and textiles

Burlap, 10-oz, 40-inch NY yard – N,W 0.8050 0.8050 Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb – U 0.7401 0.7240 Cotlook ‘A’ Index – T 90.1000 n.a. Hides – U n.a. n.a. Wool, 64s, staple, Terr. delivery lb. – U,W 2.78 n.a.

Grains and feeds

Bran, wheat middlings, Kn. City; $ per ton – U,W 83 83 Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu – BP,U 4.2200 4.1800 Corn gluten feed, Midwest, ton – U,W 104.51 102.95 Corn gluten meal, Midwest, ton – U,W 421.10 421.83 Cottonseed meal 41%, ton – U,W n.a. n.a. Yellow Corn Hominy Feed, Cent Ill. – U,W 118 115 Meat-bonemeal, 50% pro Mnpls ton – U,W 320 313 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. – U 4.3075 4.3250 Rice, Long Grain Milled, No. 2 AR – U,W 36.25 36.25 Sorghum, (Milo) No. 2 Gulf $/bu – U n.a. n.a. Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% – U,W 408.00 386.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu – BP,U 11.8300 11.7900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. – U 8.8200 8.7975 Wheat, No. 2 soft red, St.Louis, bushel – U 6.7250 6.7000 Wheat – Hard – KC (USDA) $ per bu – U 7.4350 7.4275 Wheat, No. 1 soft white, del Portland, Ore – U 6.7750 6.8000

Foods

choice 1-3,600-900 lbs. – U, Beef, carcass equiv. index value, 295.36 294.74 select 1-3,600-900 lbs. – U, Beef, carcass equiv. index value, 282.39 281.78 Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. – U,W 1.3215 1.3162 Butter, AA Chicago, lb – D 3.0300 3.0900 Cheddar cheese, barrels, Chicago lb. – D 194.00 194.00 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. – D 181.00 181.00 Milk, Nonfat dry, Chicago lb. – D 116.25 116.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. – Y 2.2951 2.3352 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. – Y 2.5259 2.5458 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen – U 1.9050 1.9050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt – P 19.45 19.40 Hams, 17-20 lbs, Mid-US lb fob – U 0.92 0.91 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt – U 90.56 90.51 Pork bellies, 12-14 lbs Mid-US lb – U n.a. n.a. Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb – U 1.3415 1.2576 Steers, Tex.-Okla. ch avg cwt – U n.a. 186.00 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt – U,W n.a. n.a.

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. – U,W n.a. n.a. Grease, choice white, Chicago lb. – H 0.4250 0.4250 Lard, Chicago lb. – U n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. – U,W 0.4345 0.4402 Tallow, bleachable; Chicago lb. – H 0.4450 0.4450 Tallow, edible, Chicago lb. – U n.a. n.a.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.