Virginia authorities search for woman wanted in deaths of her 3 roommates

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are searching for a 23-year-old woman wanted in the deaths of her three roommates, all in their 60s or 70s.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a home in Fredericksburg on Tuesday night for a welfare check and found two men and a woman dead with upper body trauma, the office said Wednesday in a social media post.

Investigators determined that the suspect was the victims’ roommate, Alyssa Jane Venable, the sheriff’s office said. Venable is wanted on three counts of second-degree murder and a firearms charge. Detectives said Thursday that they are still looking for Venable and are pursuing leads on her whereabouts.

The sheriff’s office identified the victims as Robert John McGuire, 77; Gregory Scott Powell, 60; and Carol Anne Reese, 65. A spokesperson for the office did not immediately respond to a request for additional information on Venable and how she came to live with the victims. A phone message was left with the sheriff’s office.

Court records show that Venable was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery in May. The public defender’s office in Fredericksburg, which is listed as her attorney in that case, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An email was sent to the office.

