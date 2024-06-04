Village Super Market: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA) on Tuesday reported earnings of $9 million…

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA) on Tuesday reported earnings of $9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Springfield, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $546.4 million in the period.

