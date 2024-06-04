Verint: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $15.2…

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $15.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications posted revenue of $221.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $214.7 million.

Verint expects full-year earnings to be $2.90 per share.

