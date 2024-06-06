Vail Resorts: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $362 million.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $9.54 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.94 per share.

The ski resort operator posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.31 billion.

