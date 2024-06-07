Live Radio
Urban One: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 7, 2024, 6:27 PM

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Urban One Inc. (UONEK) on Friday reported net income of $7.5 million in its first quarter.

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $104.4 million in the period.

