United Natural: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The organic and specialty foods distributor posted revenue of $7.5 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.56 billion.

United Natural expects full-year results to range from a loss of 20 cents per share to earnings of 20 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $30.5 million to $31 million.

