Travel Discounts for Seniors

Whether you’re planning a long vacation or just a weekend getaway, there are many travel deals exclusively available to older…

Whether you’re planning a long vacation or just a weekend getaway, there are many travel deals exclusively available to older adults. Some senior travel discounts can be found online, while others may require that you join an organization or call to book. Be ready to read the fine print and ask for details to make sure you are eligible for discounts. You will often be required to show proof of age, such as an ID or membership card.

Common senior travel discounts include:

— Hotel discounts for seniors

— Flight discounts for seniors

— Train discounts for seniors

— Car rental discounts for seniors

— Cruise discounts for seniors

— Admission discounts for seniors

— AAA and AARP senior discounts

Hotel Discounts for Seniors

Many chains and small independent hotels will offer discounts to older guests. Check before booking online or call the hotel directly and ask. Here are a few hotel senior discounts to help you get started:

— Aqua-Aston Hospitality: Travelers age 50 or older save up to 15% off the best available rate.

— Best Western: Guests who are 55 and older receive discounted room rates and free breakfast at participating locations.

— Cambria Suites: AARP members enjoy up to 10% off their stay.

— Choice Hotel: AARP cardholders and those 60 and older receive up to a 10% discount.

— IHG: Guests who are 62 and older are eligible for discounts at participating locations.

— Marriott: Guests age 62 and older receive senior discount rates.

— Red Roof: Seniors 59 and older enjoy a 10% discount, based on availability.

— Wyndham Hotels & Resorts: Guests who are at least 60 years old qualify for the senior rate at participating locations.

[Volunteer Opportunities for Seniors]

Flight Discounts for Seniors

In addition to the airline miles you earn through credit card spending, you can also save on flights by taking advantage of senior airfare deals. As airline discount policies change frequently, call to inquire about senior fares even if not advertised online. Here are a few airline senior discounts to consider:

— British Airways: AARP members can receive between $65 and $200 off round-trip flights.

— Delta Air Lines: Provides a senior discount in certain markets. Call to ask about availability.

— JetBlue: Discounts of 5% for retired military and veterans are available for those enrolled in Veterans Advantage.

— ParkRideFly: AARP members receive 12% off when booking airport parking.

— United Airlines: Passengers who are 65 and older are eligible for discounted fares to select destinations.

[READ: 10 Places to Retire Abroad on Social Security Alone]

Train Discounts for Seniors

If you want to see the U.S. or Europe by rail, there are special offers available for seniors. Check online or call rail companies for details and to book. You could save between 10% and 30% on your next trip. Try these senior discounts on train travel:

— Amtrak: Travelers who are 65 and older enjoy 10% off most rail fares.

— Eurail Passes: Passengers who are 60 and older may purchase a Senior Pass to take 10% off for European train travel.

— Grand Canyon Railway: Those who are 62 and older receive a 15% discount on train tickets.

— Senior Rail Card: Ticket purchasers who are 60 or older save one-third off UK rail travel.

— Vacations by Rail: AARP members receive a 5% discount and are eligible for other benefits.

Car Rental Discounts for Seniors

Many car rental locations offer discounts for senior drivers. Here are a few car rental promotions to help lower your travel costs:

— Avis: AARP Members can save up to 35% off Avis base rates.

— Auto Europe: Those who book online are eligible for a 5% senior discount.

— Budget: AARP members receive up to 35% off at participating locations, plus other benefits.

— Sixt: Seniors 50 and older receive a 5% discount.

— Thrifty: Those age 50 and older save 5% on time and mileage charges.

— Hertz: Travelers 50 and up save of up to 20% off base rates at participating locations.

— Zipcar: AARP members save $20 on annual membership fees and earn a $40 driving credit.

Cruise Discounts for Seniors

Some cruise lines will offer deals to those who call and ask. Other discounts and special promotions may be available when you book directly through the cruise line’s site:

— Carnival: Although exact prices depend on your sailing dates and chosen destination, Carnival offers lower rates to seniors age 55 and older.

— Collette Cruise Tours: AARP members can save up to $100 per person on select trips.

— Grand European Travel: AARP members can save up to $100 per person on certain guided tours.

— Royal Caribbean: Discounted rates are available on select cruises for guests who are 55 and older.

Admission Discounts for Seniors

When booking tickets for a concert, museum, national parks or even film screenings, you may be eligible for discounted senior deals. Many venues will offer a discount if you meet their age requirements and can show proof of age:

— AMC Theatres: AMC provides a discount to ticket purchasers who are 60 and older at participating locations.

— America the Beautiful Senior Pass: Senior travelers can purchase a $20 annual senior pass or $80 lifetime pass for use at national parks and federal recreational lands.

— Art Institute of Chicago: Seniors age 65 and older receive an $8 discount.

— Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City: Seniors receive $8 off ticket prices.

— Regal Theatres: Regal provides discounts to moviegoers who are 60 or older for certain performances.

— The National Baseball Hall of Fame: Seniors who are 65 and older receive a $6 discount on admission.

— Ticketmaster: AARP members receive discounts on selected events.

[See: 19 Part-Time Retirement Jobs That Pay Well]

AAA Senior Discounts Versus AARP Discounts

The American Automobile Association, commonly called AAA, charges an annual membership fee. In exchange, members receive roadside assistance and additional benefits. The classic membership costs $64.99 a year and provides standard towing, identity theft monitoring, emergency fuel delivery and discounts at over 100,000 locations, including hotels and restaurants. Beyond travel deals, members can expect to receive additional discounts at participating retailers and restaurants including LensCrafters, 1-800-Flowers, Hard Rock Café and Landry’s.

An AARP membership costs $12 with automatic renewal. For subsequent years, you’ll pay $16 annually. Members receive benefits related to products and services including insurance, health care, entertainment, travel, restaurants, groceries, and technology and wireless services. Retirees can connect with AARP communities in person and online. There are additional opportunities through AARP including help with job searches and volunteer positions.

When choosing between AAA and AARP, consider your location and lifestyle. There could be certain benefits with one organization that align with your preferences and budget. After joining one, remember to ask when booking if there are discounts available for your membership.

More from U.S. News

The Cheapest Places to Retire Abroad on $1K Per Month

How to Retire in Africa for $1,200 a Month

The Best Places to Retire in Mexico

Travel Discounts for Seniors originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/07/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.