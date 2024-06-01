Three Maryland family members fatally shot, another wounded, suspect takes own life, police say

ELKRIDGE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man killed three family members and critically wounded his son before taking his own…

ELKRIDGE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man killed three family members and critically wounded his son before taking his own life, police said.

The motive for Thursday night’s shootings at a townhouse in the Baltimore suburb of Elkridge was unknown, Howard County Police spokesperson Sherry Llewellyn said at a news conference Friday.

Neighbors called 911 saying they heard gunshots. At around the same time, the suspect called 911 indicating he had just shot members of his family and that he intended to take his own life, Llewellyn said.

The victims lived at the townhouse. The suspect, who did not live there, routinely visited the home. There was no sign of forced entry and police had no prior calls to the home, Llewellyn said.

A 3-month-old girl was found unharmed.

Police identified the three women who died as the suspect’s wife, Syeda Aalia Nayyar, 57; daughter, Syeda Fatima, 25; and daughter-in-law, Alizey Fatima, 33. The suspect’s son, Muhammad Ali Hamza, 31, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, Nayyar Abbas Syed, 61, later died at a hospital, Llewellyn said.

Llewellyn said the baby was placed in the care of a family member.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story includes discussion of suicide and domestic violence. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org. For the National Domestic Violence Hotline, please call 1-800-799-7233 in the U.S.

