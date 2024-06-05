Thor Industries: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Thor Industries Inc. (THO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $114.5…

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Thor Industries Inc. (THO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $114.5 million.

The Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $2.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $2.8 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.72 billion.

Thor Industries expects full-year earnings to be $4.50 to $4.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.8 billion to $10.1 billion.

