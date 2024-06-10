Known for its ideal climate, amazing beaches and fabulous parks and attractions, San Diego can be an incredible place to…

The average home value in San Diego is about $1.033 million, says Zillow. That marks almost a 12% increase from a year ago.

In fact, San Diego has the dubious distinction of being the second-most overvalued market in the nation based on local earnings. San Diego also ranks No. 11 among the most expensive places to live in the U.S. in 2024-2025.

If you’re hoping to buy a home in San Diego, it’s important to find the right real estate agent to guide you through your search and help you make the most of the budget you have to work with. Here are some of the top real estate companies in San Diego, by sales volume according to RealTrends agent ranking service.

Jonathan Minerick

As a licensed real estate agent and founder and of homecoin.com, Jonathan Minerick’s goal is to help home sellers and buyers save money in real estate transactions. Homecoin offers a one-time fee structure. With a reach beyond just San Diego, the former Marine Corps captain is a real estate entrepreneur who recorded more than $473 million in 2023 sales volume, according to RealTrends.

Whissel Realty Group

Affiliated with eXp Realty, Whissel Realty Group is a family-owned firm that’s “built on relationships,” according to its website. The team consists of over 140 professionals and focuses on communities that include Carlsbad, Le Mesa, Poway, Ramona and Bankers Hill. Whissel Realty Group had $421 million in sales volume in 2023, according to RealTrends.

PorchLight Realty Group

Affiliated with eXp Realty, PorchLight Realty Group consists of almost 70 real estate professionals. The firm serves areas that include Golden Hill, Miramar, Mission Beach and Logan Heights. The team is led by agent Mark Pattison, who says, “You’re only as good as your last transaction,” on the firm’s website. PorchLight Realty Group notched $377 million in 2023 sales volume, per RealTrends.

The Beer Home Team

Affiliated with Exp Realty, the Beer Home Team consists of more than 30 real estate professionals. With a focus on communities that include Carlsbad, Del Mar, Oceanside, Encinitas and Poway, the team’s track record includes $268 million in 2023 sales volume, according to RealTrends.

The Dickinson-Clark Team

Affiliated with Compass, the Dickinson-Clark Team is a team of luxury real estate experts. Brett Dickinson has more than 15 years of real estate experience, while Ross Clark draws on his knowledge of construction and development. The team, which consists of 13 professionals, focuses on areas that include La Jolla, Del Mar and Rancho Santa Fe and had $252 million in 2023 sales volume, according to RealTrends.

The Avenue Home Collective

The Avenue Home Collective is a boutique real estate firm that consists of almost 40 professionals. The team serves communities that include Poway, Escondido, San Marcos and Trabuco Canyon. The Avenue Home Collective closed on $188 million in sales volume in 2023, per RealTrends.

The Barron Team

The Barron Team, led by Emma Barron Lefkowitz and supported by director of operations Brian Tague, completes more than 150 transactions each year, exceeding $200 million in sales. The team of 12 has 30-plus years of combined experience and serves areas including the North Coast, North Inland, Central Coastal, East County and East Suburbs, Central and South Bay areas.

Equestrian Real Estate Group

The Equestrian Real Estate Group, affilaited with Compass, represents buyers and sellers of horse properties, ranches, land and luxury homes. The team of three’s completed transactions are valued at more than $1 billion. The firm focuses on areas including Bonsall, Carlsbad, Encinitas/Olivehain, Escondido, Rancho Santa Fe and Ramona, among others. Caren Kelley, the national equestrian director for Compass, was a commercial broker before launching Equestrian Real Estate Group. Her equestrian riding experience ranges from her beginning as a working student to successful show jumping competition as a professional rider at the Grand Prix level.

Melissa Goldstein Tucci

Affiliated with Coldwell Banker, Melissa Goldstein Tucci’s firm is the official Realtor of the San Diego Padres. Tucci focuses on San Diego County and all surrounding areas including East County, North County, San Diego Coastal, Southbay and Central San Diego. She recorded 2023 sales volume of $119 million, according to RealTrends.

Gregg Neuman

Affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, Gregg Neuman, owner of the Neuman Team, has sold more than 7,000 properties since 1981. The Neuman Team consists of 14 real estate professionals and focuses on communities that include La Jolla, Mission Valley, Del Mar, Point Loma and La Mesa. Neuman racked up $115 million in 2023 sales volume, according to RealTrends.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in San Diego could start with one of the options above. But remember, a home might be the single largest purchase you ever make. So it’s important to team up with the right agent in the course of your search. Spend some time interviewing different agents before making a decision. The right professional could spell the difference between a stressful home search and a smooth one from start to finish.

