People seeking cities with a moderate cost of living are often drawn to Texas. The state ranks No. 28 for affordability and No. 29 in terms of cost of living.

Within the state of Texas, Fort Worth is a city you may want to consider due to its favorable home prices. The average home value in Fort Worth was about $309,000 in July, says Zillow, which is virtually unchanged from last year.

That’s a notch below Dallas, with an average home value of about $320,000, and it’s far more affordable than Austin, where the average home value is roughly $549,000. The average Fort Worth home is also considerably lower than the national average of about $361,000.

If you’re looking for a place to call home in Fort Worth, it’s important to find the right real estate agent to team up with. Here are some of the top real estate companies in Fort Worth, by sales volume according to RealTrends agent ranking service.

[Top Real Estate Agents & Realtors in Fort Worth, TX]

The Walsh Wegman Giordano Team

Affiliated with Compass, the Walsh Wegman Giordano Team consists of over three dozen professionals and completed 400 transactions in 2022. Eric Walsh has almost two decades of real estate brokerage and commercial development experience under his belt. Rick Wegman has been a part of the Fort Worth real estate scene since 2003. John Giordano’s experience dates back to 1992. The Walsh Wegman Giordano Team tallied $185,805,108 in 2023 sales volume, according to RealTrends.

The John Zimmerman Group

Affiliated with Compass, the John Zimmerman Group consists of six real estate professionals. As the founding agent, John Zimmerman brings nearly 30 years of residential real estate experience. The team had 2023 sales volume of $155,708,186, according to RealTrends.

The Berkes Group

Affiliated with Ebby Halliday Companies — Williams Trew, the Berkes Group is full-service real estate agency that focuses on communities that include Arlington Heights, Crestwood, Mira Vista, Mistletoe Heights and Park Hill. The Berkes Group has $117,083,913 in 2023 sales volume, according to RealTrends.

The Martha Williams Group

Affiliated with Ebby Halliday Companies — Williams Trew, the Martha Williams Group is dedicated to excellent customer service. Martha Williams, Amanda Massingill and Patricia Williams were born and raised in Fort Worth and are active in the community to this day. They also bring 60 years of combined experience to the table. The Martha Williams Group serves communities that include Berkeley Place, Eagle Mountain Lake, Monticello, Overton Woods and River Park. The firm earned $88,744,809 in 2023 sales volume, per RealTrends.

The Duwe-Olsen Real Estate Group

Affiliated with Compass, the Duwe-Olsen Real Estate Group focuses on luxury real estate in the Fort Worth area. The team of six, led by Ida Duwe-Olsen and Ted Olsen, has 19 years of experience. Ida Duwe-Olsen is one of the founding members of “The Scout Guide of Fort Worth,” a guide featuring the best local businesses in the city. The firm recorded $58,344,260 in 2023 sales volume, according to RealTrends.

The Zang Adams Team

Affiliated with Compass, the Zang Adams Team has seasoned knowledge of the DFW metroplex and surrounding cities. Principal Georgie Zang was born and raised in Texas and has been a real estate investor since 2007 and a license holder since July 2018. Jamie Adams has more than 35 years of real estate experience and has helped clients on a local, national and international scale. The team, which consists of seven professionals, marked $53,694,895 in 2023 sales volume, according to RealTrends.

The Kirk McDonald Group

Affiliated with Compass, the Kirk McDonald Group consists of seven real estate professionals. Principal Kirk McDonald has 16 years of real estate experience and has achieved the title of certified luxury home specialist. The firm focuses on communities that include Aledo, Benbrook, Colleyville, Granbury and Southlake. The team recorded $52,445,645 in 2023 sales volume, according to RealTrends.

The Christian Group

Affiliated with Keller Williams Fort Worth, the Christian Group brings 40 years of experience to the table. The team of two focuses on areas that include Aledo, Arlington, Chico, Colleyville and Grandview. The Christian Group notched $38,636,085 in 2023 sales volume, according to RealTrends.

The Urban Group

Affiliated with Ebby Halliday Companies — Williams Trew, the Urban Group consists of four real estate professionals with a combined 75 years of experience. The team specializes in condos and townhomes and focuses on areas that include Keller, Newark and Bells. The Urban Group had $38,431,807 in sales volume in 2023, according to RealTrends.

Susanna Gorski Bartolomei

Affiliated with Compass, Susanna Gorski Bartolomei is a Fort Worth native with a passion for real estate. She also brings more than a decade of real estate experience to the table and focuses on areas that include Westover Hills, Flower Mound and Aledo. Susanna Gorski Bartolomei recorded $37,932,422 in sales volume in 2023, according to RealTrends.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in Fort Worth might start with one of these options. It’s a good idea to speak to multiple real estate agents before choosing the one to guide you on your home search.

Buying a home is a significant financial undertaking. And even though Fort Worth homes are relatively affordable, you want the most bang for your buck. Take the time to talk to different agents so you’re able to find the best person for the job.

