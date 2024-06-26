While you may know the region or state in the U.S. you’re set on calling home next, you likely still…

While you may know the region or state in the U.S. you’re set on calling home next, you likely still have decisions to make when it comes to which city will be the right fit. If Tennessee is your place, you have no shortage of cities, suburbs and small towns to choose from in this long, thin, southern state that spans two time zones.

“Geographically, the state is within a day’s journey to more than 60% of the U.S. So, you can explore this state or one of dozens of others without a big undertaking,” says DeLisa Guerrier, managing partner at Guerrier Development, a real estate development and investment firm based in Nashville. “Also, I’ve never experienced such hospitality as in Tennessee. I like to be in a place where everyone is as friendly as I am. The ‘Hey’s and ‘How are you’s abound, and are always accompanied by a smile.”

Of the 150 major cities in the U.S., Tennessee is home to four. We’ve compiled the details from the Best Places to Live in the U.S. ranking — based on information about the local job market, cost of living, access to health care and desirability, among other factors — to help you determine which major Tennessee city is the right fit for you.

[Read: A Checklist for Moving to Your New Home.]

Here are the best places to live in Tennessee:

— Chattanooga

— Knoxville

— Nashville

— Memphis

4. Memphis

Best Places to Live 2024-2025 Rank: 122

Population: 660,715 Median Home Value: $161,463 Median Monthly Rent: $1,149 Median Household Income: $57,877 Unemployment Rate: 9.1%

The second-most populous city in Tennessee, Memphis has a rich music scene that draws artists looking for career momentum, and as a center of global transit and distribution, the area offers a wealth of job opportunities. Memphis ranks No. 122 out of the 150 major cities on the overall Best Places to Live list, and residents spend much less of the median annual household income on housing costs, including rent and mortgage payments, utility costs and property taxes. However, property and violent crime rates in the area are far above the national average, and Memphis ranks No. 1 on our Most Dangerous Places in the U.S. list.

[Read: Your Guide to the Housing Market.]

3. Nashville

Best Places to Live 2024-2025 Rank: 50

Population: 700,764 Median Home Value: $388,516 Median Monthly Rent: $1,487 Median Household Income: $79,367 Unemployment Rate: 4.63%

The most populous city in Tennessee is also the most widely visited, particularly because it’s considered the capital of country music. Nashville ranks No. 50 on the overall Best Places to Live list, thanks to its growth due to net migration, desirability and affordability. “I’ve had the pleasure of calling Nashville home for the past 20 years and what I love about it is, as a business professional, the state and city are both full of opportunity. As a parent, it’s the right pace for raising a family, especially coming from California,” Guerrier says. One of the city’s biggest positives is that it gives plenty of opportunities and experiences, but Guerrier says the biggest downside is that it can be difficult to find family-focused entertainment. “I’m proud to say that I am planning to help bring some great family-focused experiences to Nashville in the not-too-distant future,” she adds.

2. Knoxville

Best Places to Live 2024-2025 Rank: 29

Population: 225,725 Median Home Value: $230,533 Median Monthly Rent: $1,098 Median Household Income: $60,386 Unemployment Rate: 4.42%

Knoxville ranks No. 29 out of the 150 major cities in the U.S., with a cost of living that’s slightly lower than in Chattanooga, thanks to lower housing, utility and transportation costs. Knoxville residents also benefit from an average morning commute of just 25 minutes, and the city has a healthier job market than similarly sized U.S. cities. Home to the University of Tennessee, this city is a multicultural community that embraces an array of pastimes. Out of the city’s eight public elementary, middle and high schools, seven are recognized on our Best High Schools list.

[See: The 25 Best Places to Find a Job in the U.S. in 2024-2025]

1. Chattanooga

Best Places to Live 2024-2025 Rank: 27

Population: 207,841 Median Home Value: $247,928 Median Monthly Rent: $1,125 Median Household Income: $68,057 Unemployment Rate: 5.12%

Just north of the state’s border with Georgia, Chattanooga is the smallest of the four Tennessee cities on the Best Places to Live list and the highest ranked at No. 27. Population growth is a significant factor for Chattanooga ranking ahead of Memphis. While the median household income, at $68,057, is below the national average of $75,149, area residents benefit from a particularly low cost of living. However, the city has some of the fastest-rising rents in the country. Chattanooga sits along the Tennessee River, and the city boasts a revitalized Main Street, plenty of outdoor recreation and a hearty startup scene. “It has the hustle and bustle of a college town with many up-and-coming neighborhoods,” says Christine Quillin, affiliate broker and partner at PARKS Real Estate in Tennessee. “Chattanooga is a walkable town where you can hike in the morning and enjoy an amazing barbecue in the evening.”

More from U.S. News

Want to Buy a House in 2024? Follow these 14 Steps

The 25 Best Affordable Places to Live in the U.S. in 2024-2025

Is it a Buyer’s or a Seller’s Market?

The Best Places to Live in Tennessee originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/27/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.