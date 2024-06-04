Stitch Fix: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.3 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The online clothing styling service posted revenue of $322.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $305.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Stitch Fix said it expects revenue in the range of $312 million to $322 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFIX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.