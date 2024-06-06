Live Radio
Steel Connect: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 6, 2024, 8:02 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Steel Connect, Inc (STCN) on Thursday reported net income of $71.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $2.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 1 cent per share.

The supply chain business process management services company posted revenue of $43.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STCN

