Sprinklr: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $10.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The customer experience software developer posted revenue of $196 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Sprinklr expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 7 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $194 million to $195 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Sprinklr expects full-year earnings in the range of 40 cents to 41 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $779 million to $781 million.

