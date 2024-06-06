Smucker: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $245.1…

ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $245.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orrville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.30. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.66 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.32 per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.25 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $744 million, or $7.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.18 billion.

Smucker expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.80 to $10.20 per share.

