Smartsheet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform posted revenue of $263 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $258.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Smartsheet expects its per-share earnings to range from 28 cents to 29 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $273 million to $275 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Smartsheet expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.22 to $1.29 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.12 billion.

