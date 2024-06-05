Semtech: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.2 million in…

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Camarillo, California-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $206.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $200.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Semtech expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 12 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $207 million to $217 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMTC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.