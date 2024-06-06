SecureWorks: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.1 million in its fiscal…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, were 5 cents per share.

The information security services provider posted revenue of $85.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, SecureWorks said it expects revenue in the range of $80 million to $82 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 5 cents to 11 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $325 million to $335 million.

