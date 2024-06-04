PVH: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PVH Corp. (PVH) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $151.4…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PVH Corp. (PVH) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $151.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $2.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.45 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.14 per share.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.93 billion.

PVH expects full-year earnings in the range of $11 to $11.25 per share.

