CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 540½ 562½ 539½ 558¾ +17½
Sep 560 580¾ 558¼ 578 +17½
Dec 583 602¼ 581¼ 599¾ +16¾
Mar 601 619½ 600 617¾ +16¾
May 610¾ 628½ 610¾ 627 +15¾
Jul 615¼ 630¾ 615¼ 629½ +14
Sep 625¼ 638 624½ 637¾ +13
Dec 640 647 636 646 +10
Jul 619 619 619 619
Est. sales 120,170. Wed.’s sales 130,350
Wed.’s open int 406,147, up 4,396
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 420 421¼ 414½ 414½ —5½
Sep 425½ 427½ 422¼ 422¾ —2¾
Dec 436¾ 438 433 433½ —3
Mar 448¼ 450 445¼ 446 —2¼
May 457¾ 459¾ 454 454¾ —2¼
Jul 463¾ 468 460½ 461¼ —2¼
Sep 455¾ 460¾ 453½ 455
Dec 457¾ 462½ 456 458¾ +2¼
Mar 473¼ 473¼ 467 469¼ +1½
May 476½ 476¾ 476½ 476¾ +2
Jul 481¾ 482¼ 478½ 482¼ +2½
Dec 456¾ 458 453¼ 453¼ —1¼
Est. sales 687,715. Wed.’s sales 649,938
Wed.’s open int 1,517,746
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 291 314¾ 288½ 296 +1½
Sep 301 319¾ 296¼ 306¾ +3
Dec 312½ 326¾ 308 316 +3½
Mar 318¾ 336½ 318¾ 334¼ +12¾
Est. sales 1,216. Wed.’s sales 1,216
Wed.’s open int 4,945
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1161½ 1169½ 1153 1153¼ —9½
Aug 1140½ 1149¼ 1133¾ 1135 —7¼
Sep 1107 1111½ 1099¾ 1102 —5¼
Nov 1106¾ 1111 1101 1103¼ —3¾
Jan 1119½ 1123½ 1114¼ 1116¼ —3½
Mar 1125 1129½ 1119¾ 1121¾ —3½
May 1131¾ 1136 1126 1128¼ —4
Jul 1139 1143¼ 1133 1135¼ —4¼
Sep 1105 1105 1104¾ 1104¾ —5½
Nov 1102¼ 1106 1095 1097¾ —4
Jul 1113 1113 1113 1113 —6¼
Nov 1081 1081 1079¼ 1080½ —5½
Est. sales 227,549. Wed.’s sales 280,032
Wed.’s open int 752,296

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

