CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 540½ 562½ 539½ 558¾ +17½ Sep 560 580¾ 558¼ 578 +17½ Dec 583 602¼ 581¼ 599¾ +16¾ Mar 601 619½ 600 617¾ +16¾ May 610¾ 628½ 610¾ 627 +15¾ Jul 615¼ 630¾ 615¼ 629½ +14 Sep 625¼ 638 624½ 637¾ +13 Dec 640 647 636 646 +10 Jul 619 619 619 619 +¼ Est. sales 120,170. Wed.’s sales 130,350 Wed.’s open int 406,147, up 4,396 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 420 421¼ 414½ 414½ —5½ Sep 425½ 427½ 422¼ 422¾ —2¾ Dec 436¾ 438 433 433½ —3 Mar 448¼ 450 445¼ 446 —2¼ May 457¾ 459¾ 454 454¾ —2¼ Jul 463¾ 468 460½ 461¼ —2¼ Sep 455¾ 460¾ 453½ 455 +½ Dec 457¾ 462½ 456 458¾ +2¼ Mar 473¼ 473¼ 467 469¼ +1½ May 476½ 476¾ 476½ 476¾ +2 Jul 481¾ 482¼ 478½ 482¼ +2½ Dec 456¾ 458 453¼ 453¼ —1¼ Est. sales 687,715. Wed.’s sales 649,938 Wed.’s open int 1,517,746 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 291 314¾ 288½ 296 +1½ Sep 301 319¾ 296¼ 306¾ +3 Dec 312½ 326¾ 308 316 +3½ Mar 318¾ 336½ 318¾ 334¼ +12¾ Est. sales 1,216. Wed.’s sales 1,216 Wed.’s open int 4,945 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1161½ 1169½ 1153 1153¼ —9½ Aug 1140½ 1149¼ 1133¾ 1135 —7¼ Sep 1107 1111½ 1099¾ 1102 —5¼ Nov 1106¾ 1111 1101 1103¼ —3¾ Jan 1119½ 1123½ 1114¼ 1116¼ —3½ Mar 1125 1129½ 1119¾ 1121¾ —3½ May 1131¾ 1136 1126 1128¼ —4 Jul 1139 1143¼ 1133 1135¼ —4¼ Sep 1105 1105 1104¾ 1104¾ —5½ Nov 1102¼ 1106 1095 1097¾ —4 Jul 1113 1113 1113 1113 —6¼ Nov 1081 1081 1079¼ 1080½ —5½ Est. sales 227,549. Wed.’s sales 280,032 Wed.’s open int 752,296

