CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|540½
|562½
|539½
|558¾
|+17½
|Sep
|560
|580¾
|558¼
|578
|+17½
|Dec
|583
|602¼
|581¼
|599¾
|+16¾
|Mar
|601
|619½
|600
|617¾
|+16¾
|May
|610¾
|628½
|610¾
|627
|+15¾
|Jul
|615¼
|630¾
|615¼
|629½
|+14
|Sep
|625¼
|638
|624½
|637¾
|+13
|Dec
|640
|647
|636
|646
|+10
|Jul
|619
|619
|619
|619
|+¼
|Est. sales 120,170.
|Wed.’s sales 130,350
|Wed.’s open int 406,147,
|up 4,396
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|420
|421¼
|414½
|414½
|—5½
|Sep
|425½
|427½
|422¼
|422¾
|—2¾
|Dec
|436¾
|438
|433
|433½
|—3
|Mar
|448¼
|450
|445¼
|446
|—2¼
|May
|457¾
|459¾
|454
|454¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|463¾
|468
|460½
|461¼
|—2¼
|Sep
|455¾
|460¾
|453½
|455
|+½
|Dec
|457¾
|462½
|456
|458¾
|+2¼
|Mar
|473¼
|473¼
|467
|469¼
|+1½
|May
|476½
|476¾
|476½
|476¾
|+2
|Jul
|481¾
|482¼
|478½
|482¼
|+2½
|Dec
|456¾
|458
|453¼
|453¼
|—1¼
|Est. sales 687,715.
|Wed.’s sales 649,938
|Wed.’s open int 1,517,746
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|291
|314¾
|288½
|296
|+1½
|Sep
|301
|319¾
|296¼
|306¾
|+3
|Dec
|312½
|326¾
|308
|316
|+3½
|Mar
|318¾
|336½
|318¾
|334¼
|+12¾
|Est. sales 1,216.
|Wed.’s sales 1,216
|Wed.’s open int 4,945
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1161½
|1169½
|1153
|1153¼
|—9½
|Aug
|1140½
|1149¼
|1133¾
|1135
|—7¼
|Sep
|1107
|1111½
|1099¾
|1102
|—5¼
|Nov
|1106¾
|1111
|1101
|1103¼
|—3¾
|Jan
|1119½
|1123½
|1114¼
|1116¼
|—3½
|Mar
|1125
|1129½
|1119¾
|1121¾
|—3½
|May
|1131¾
|1136
|1126
|1128¼
|—4
|Jul
|1139
|1143¼
|1133
|1135¼
|—4¼
|Sep
|1105
|1105
|1104¾
|1104¾
|—5½
|Nov
|1102¼
|1106
|1095
|1097¾
|—4
|Jul
|1113
|1113
|1113
|1113
|—6¼
|Nov
|1081
|1081
|1079¼
|1080½
|—5½
|Est. sales 227,549.
|Wed.’s sales 280,032
|Wed.’s open int 752,296
