The Associated Press

June 10, 2024, 2:03 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 626 627 608¼ 610 —17½
Sep 648¼ 648¼ 632¼ 633¾ —15½
Dec 674 675 660 662¼ —14½
Mar 695 695 680½ 683¼ —14¼
May 702 704¾ 690 693¼ —13½
Jul 698 700½ 687½ 689¾ —11¾
Sep 700 703 691¾ 694½ —9½
Dec 709¼ 709¼ 700 704½ —6¼
Mar 710 710 710 710 —3¼
May 703¾ 703¾ 702¾ 702¾ —4½
Jul 680 680 680 680 —1¼
Est. sales 280,935. Fri.’s sales 256,119
Fri.’s open int 413,364
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 448¾ 452¾ 447¾ 451¾ +3
Sep 454¾ 458 454¼ 457¼ +2½
Dec 467 470½ 466¾ 469¼ +2
Mar 479½ 482½ 479 481¼ +1¾
May 487½ 490 486½ 489¼ +2
Jul 492½ 495½ 492¼ 495 +2¼
Sep 477¼ 479¾ 477 478¾
Dec 478¼ 482 478 479¾
Mar 491¼ 491¼ 489½ 489½
Jul 501¾ 501¾ 501¾ 501¾ +1¼
Dec 472 472½ 470¼ 470½ ½
Est. sales 498,516. Fri.’s sales 431,954
Fri.’s open int 1,632,284
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 349½ 349½ 335 335 —13
Sep 354¼ 356 346 347 —8½
Dec 368 369¼ 361 362½ —4¼
Est. sales 610. Fri.’s sales 610
Fri.’s open int 3,973
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1179¼ 1190¾ 1175½ 1187¾ +8½
Aug 1178 1186½ 1173¾ 1183¼ +6½
Sep 1156¾ 1162½ 1151½ 1159½ +4
Nov 1159 1163¼ 1152½ 1160¼ +2½
Jan 1170¾ 1176 1166¼ 1173 +1¾
Mar 1173¼ 1177¼ 1167¾ 1174 +1
May 1176¼ 1181¼ 1172¼ 1178½ +1¼
Jul 1184 1185½ 1177½ 1185½ +2¼
Aug 1177½ 1177½ 1177½ 1177½
Nov 1147½ 1150 1142 1146¼ ¼
Est. sales 343,009. Fri.’s sales 308,548
Fri.’s open int 835,432

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

