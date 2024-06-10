CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|626
|627
|608¼
|610
|—17½
|Sep
|648¼
|648¼
|632¼
|633¾
|—15½
|Dec
|674
|675
|660
|662¼
|—14½
|Mar
|695
|695
|680½
|683¼
|—14¼
|May
|702
|704¾
|690
|693¼
|—13½
|Jul
|698
|700½
|687½
|689¾
|—11¾
|Sep
|700
|703
|691¾
|694½
|—9½
|Dec
|709¼
|709¼
|700
|704½
|—6¼
|Mar
|710
|710
|710
|710
|—3¼
|May
|703¾
|703¾
|702¾
|702¾
|—4½
|Jul
|680
|680
|680
|680
|—1¼
|Est. sales 280,935.
|Fri.’s sales 256,119
|Fri.’s open int 413,364
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|448¾
|452¾
|447¾
|451¾
|+3
|Sep
|454¾
|458
|454¼
|457¼
|+2½
|Dec
|467
|470½
|466¾
|469¼
|+2
|Mar
|479½
|482½
|479
|481¼
|+1¾
|May
|487½
|490
|486½
|489¼
|+2
|Jul
|492½
|495½
|492¼
|495
|+2¼
|Sep
|477¼
|479¾
|477
|478¾
|+¾
|Dec
|478¼
|482
|478
|479¾
|+¼
|Mar
|491¼
|491¼
|489½
|489½
|Jul
|501¾
|501¾
|501¾
|501¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|472
|472½
|470¼
|470½
|—
|½
|Est. sales 498,516.
|Fri.’s sales 431,954
|Fri.’s open int 1,632,284
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|349½
|349½
|335
|335
|—13
|Sep
|354¼
|356
|346
|347
|—8½
|Dec
|368
|369¼
|361
|362½
|—4¼
|Est. sales 610.
|Fri.’s sales 610
|Fri.’s open int 3,973
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1179¼
|1190¾
|1175½
|1187¾
|+8½
|Aug
|1178
|1186½
|1173¾
|1183¼
|+6½
|Sep
|1156¾
|1162½
|1151½
|1159½
|+4
|Nov
|1159
|1163¼
|1152½
|1160¼
|+2½
|Jan
|1170¾
|1176
|1166¼
|1173
|+1¾
|Mar
|1173¼
|1177¼
|1167¾
|1174
|+1
|May
|1176¼
|1181¼
|1172¼
|1178½
|+1¼
|Jul
|1184
|1185½
|1177½
|1185½
|+2¼
|Aug
|1177½
|1177½
|1177½
|1177½
|Nov
|1147½
|1150
|1142
|1146¼
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 343,009.
|Fri.’s sales 308,548
|Fri.’s open int 835,432
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.