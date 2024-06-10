CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 626 627 608¼ 610 —17½ Sep 648¼ 648¼ 632¼ 633¾ —15½ Dec 674 675 660 662¼ —14½ Mar 695 695 680½ 683¼ —14¼ May 702 704¾ 690 693¼ —13½ Jul 698 700½ 687½ 689¾ —11¾ Sep 700 703 691¾ 694½ —9½ Dec 709¼ 709¼ 700 704½ —6¼ Mar 710 710 710 710 —3¼ May 703¾ 703¾ 702¾ 702¾ —4½ Jul 680 680 680 680 —1¼ Est. sales 280,935. Fri.’s sales 256,119 Fri.’s open int 413,364 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 448¾ 452¾ 447¾ 451¾ +3 Sep 454¾ 458 454¼ 457¼ +2½ Dec 467 470½ 466¾ 469¼ +2 Mar 479½ 482½ 479 481¼ +1¾ May 487½ 490 486½ 489¼ +2 Jul 492½ 495½ 492¼ 495 +2¼ Sep 477¼ 479¾ 477 478¾ +¾ Dec 478¼ 482 478 479¾ +¼ Mar 491¼ 491¼ 489½ 489½ Jul 501¾ 501¾ 501¾ 501¾ +1¼ Dec 472 472½ 470¼ 470½ — ½ Est. sales 498,516. Fri.’s sales 431,954 Fri.’s open int 1,632,284 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 349½ 349½ 335 335 —13 Sep 354¼ 356 346 347 —8½ Dec 368 369¼ 361 362½ —4¼ Est. sales 610. Fri.’s sales 610 Fri.’s open int 3,973 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1179¼ 1190¾ 1175½ 1187¾ +8½ Aug 1178 1186½ 1173¾ 1183¼ +6½ Sep 1156¾ 1162½ 1151½ 1159½ +4 Nov 1159 1163¼ 1152½ 1160¼ +2½ Jan 1170¾ 1176 1166¼ 1173 +1¾ Mar 1173¼ 1177¼ 1167¾ 1174 +1 May 1176¼ 1181¼ 1172¼ 1178½ +1¼ Jul 1184 1185½ 1177½ 1185½ +2¼ Aug 1177½ 1177½ 1177½ 1177½ Nov 1147½ 1150 1142 1146¼ — ¼ Est. sales 343,009. Fri.’s sales 308,548 Fri.’s open int 835,432

