Preclosing

The Associated Press

June 6, 2024, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 649¾ 654 640¾ 643 —3¾
Sep 671 675¼ 663 664¾ —3¾
Dec 697 701 689½ 691¼ —3¾
Mar 715 719½ 708¾ 710½ —4¼
May 725 727½ 717¼ 719¼ —3½
Jul 719½ 723¾ 713 713¼ —5½
Sep 723¼ 723¼ 715¼ 716 —4¾
Dec 729¼ 734 725 725¼ —2¼
Mar 731¼ 736¼ 731¼ 736¼ +7
Est. sales 178,195. Wed.’s sales 166,088
Wed.’s open int 430,171
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 439¼ 452 438¾ 450¾ +11½
Sep 445½ 457½ 445 456¾ +11
Dec 459 469¾ 458¼ 468¼ +9¼
Mar 471½ 482 471½ 480¼ +8¼
May 479½ 489¼ 479½ 487¼ +7½
Jul 485 494¼ 485 492½ +7¼
Sep 472¼ 479 472¼ 477 +5
Dec 473¼ 480½ 473¼ 479¼ +5½
Mar 488½ 489¾ 488¼ 488¼ +4½
May 495 495 495 495 +5
Dec 471 471 468¾ 468¾ +1¾
Est. sales 391,063. Wed.’s sales 357,655
Wed.’s open int 1,656,272, up 20,532
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 354¾ 360¾ 353½ 360¼ +7¾
Sep 365 368¼ 362 368 +10
Dec 369¾ 375 369½ 375 +10¼
Est. sales 914. Wed.’s sales 914
Wed.’s open int 4,243
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1176½ 1204½ 1176 1202¼ +25
Aug 1175 1198¾ 1173¼ 1195¾ +21½
Sep 1149½ 1172¾ 1149½ 1170 +19¾
Nov 1150 1172 1150 1168½ +18
Jan 1165 1185½ 1164¼ 1181¾ +16¾
Mar 1167¼ 1187¼ 1167¼ 1182¾ +15¼
May 1171¼ 1191¼ 1171¼ 1186½ +14
Jul 1178¼ 1196 1178¼ 1192 +13½
Nov 1144¼ 1155¾ 1144¼ 1151¾ +9¼
Nov 1130 1133 1130 1131½ +8¾
Est. sales 321,899. Wed.’s sales 294,337
Wed.’s open int 847,538, up 11,683

