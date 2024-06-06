CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|649¾
|654
|640¾
|643
|—3¾
|Sep
|671
|675¼
|663
|664¾
|—3¾
|Dec
|697
|701
|689½
|691¼
|—3¾
|Mar
|715
|719½
|708¾
|710½
|—4¼
|May
|725
|727½
|717¼
|719¼
|—3½
|Jul
|719½
|723¾
|713
|713¼
|—5½
|Sep
|723¼
|723¼
|715¼
|716
|—4¾
|Dec
|729¼
|734
|725
|725¼
|—2¼
|Mar
|731¼
|736¼
|731¼
|736¼
|+7
|Est. sales 178,195.
|Wed.’s sales 166,088
|Wed.’s open int 430,171
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|439¼
|452
|438¾
|450¾
|+11½
|Sep
|445½
|457½
|445
|456¾
|+11
|Dec
|459
|469¾
|458¼
|468¼
|+9¼
|Mar
|471½
|482
|471½
|480¼
|+8¼
|May
|479½
|489¼
|479½
|487¼
|+7½
|Jul
|485
|494¼
|485
|492½
|+7¼
|Sep
|472¼
|479
|472¼
|477
|+5
|Dec
|473¼
|480½
|473¼
|479¼
|+5½
|Mar
|488½
|489¾
|488¼
|488¼
|+4½
|May
|495
|495
|495
|495
|+5
|Dec
|471
|471
|468¾
|468¾
|+1¾
|Est. sales 391,063.
|Wed.’s sales 357,655
|Wed.’s open int 1,656,272,
|up 20,532
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|354¾
|360¾
|353½
|360¼
|+7¾
|Sep
|365
|368¼
|362
|368
|+10
|Dec
|369¾
|375
|369½
|375
|+10¼
|Est. sales 914.
|Wed.’s sales 914
|Wed.’s open int 4,243
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1176½
|1204½
|1176
|1202¼
|+25
|Aug
|1175
|1198¾
|1173¼
|1195¾
|+21½
|Sep
|1149½
|1172¾
|1149½
|1170
|+19¾
|Nov
|1150
|1172
|1150
|1168½
|+18
|Jan
|1165
|1185½
|1164¼
|1181¾
|+16¾
|Mar
|1167¼
|1187¼
|1167¼
|1182¾
|+15¼
|May
|1171¼
|1191¼
|1171¼
|1186½
|+14
|Jul
|1178¼
|1196
|1178¼
|1192
|+13½
|Nov
|1144¼
|1155¾
|1144¼
|1151¾
|+9¼
|Nov
|1130
|1133
|1130
|1131½
|+8¾
|Est. sales 321,899.
|Wed.’s sales 294,337
|Wed.’s open int 847,538,
|up 11,683
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.