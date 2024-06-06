CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 649¾ 654 640¾ 643 —3¾ Sep 671 675¼ 663 664¾ —3¾ Dec 697 701 689½ 691¼ —3¾ Mar 715 719½ 708¾ 710½ —4¼ May 725 727½ 717¼ 719¼ —3½ Jul 719½ 723¾ 713 713¼ —5½ Sep 723¼ 723¼ 715¼ 716 —4¾ Dec 729¼ 734 725 725¼ —2¼ Mar 731¼ 736¼ 731¼ 736¼ +7 Est. sales 178,195. Wed.’s sales 166,088 Wed.’s open int 430,171 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 439¼ 452 438¾ 450¾ +11½ Sep 445½ 457½ 445 456¾ +11 Dec 459 469¾ 458¼ 468¼ +9¼ Mar 471½ 482 471½ 480¼ +8¼ May 479½ 489¼ 479½ 487¼ +7½ Jul 485 494¼ 485 492½ +7¼ Sep 472¼ 479 472¼ 477 +5 Dec 473¼ 480½ 473¼ 479¼ +5½ Mar 488½ 489¾ 488¼ 488¼ +4½ May 495 495 495 495 +5 Dec 471 471 468¾ 468¾ +1¾ Est. sales 391,063. Wed.’s sales 357,655 Wed.’s open int 1,656,272, up 20,532 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 354¾ 360¾ 353½ 360¼ +7¾ Sep 365 368¼ 362 368 +10 Dec 369¾ 375 369½ 375 +10¼ Est. sales 914. Wed.’s sales 914 Wed.’s open int 4,243 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1176½ 1204½ 1176 1202¼ +25 Aug 1175 1198¾ 1173¼ 1195¾ +21½ Sep 1149½ 1172¾ 1149½ 1170 +19¾ Nov 1150 1172 1150 1168½ +18 Jan 1165 1185½ 1164¼ 1181¾ +16¾ Mar 1167¼ 1187¼ 1167¼ 1182¾ +15¼ May 1171¼ 1191¼ 1171¼ 1186½ +14 Jul 1178¼ 1196 1178¼ 1192 +13½ Nov 1144¼ 1155¾ 1144¼ 1151¾ +9¼ Nov 1130 1133 1130 1131½ +8¾ Est. sales 321,899. Wed.’s sales 294,337 Wed.’s open int 847,538, up 11,683

