CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 659¼ 664¼ 642¾ 648½ —9¾ Sep 680½ 685½ 664½ 670½ —9½ Dec 706¼ 711 691 697 —8¾ Mar 724¼ 729¼ 710¼ 716½ —7¾ May 731½ 735¾ 718¼ 724½ —6½ Jul 726 730¾ 715¾ 720 —7 Sep 731½ 731½ 718½ 721¾ —7¼ Dec 735¾ 736¾ 725 727¼ —7¾ Mar 731½ 731½ 731½ 731½ —4¾ Jul 699 699 699 699 —3¼ Est. sales 123,006. Tue.’s sales 157,886 Tue.’s open int 434,569 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 442½ 444¼ 438¼ 440¼ —2¼ Sep 448¾ 450¾ 445½ 447¼ —1 Dec 462¼ 464¼ 459 460¾ —1¼ Mar 474¾ 476½ 472 473¾ —1 May 482½ 484 479¾ 481¼ —1¼ Jul 488 489¾ 485¼ 486½ —1¾ Sep 474¾ 475 471½ 473 —2 Dec 477 478¼ 473¾ 475¼ —2¼ Mar 484 484 484 484 —3½ May 490¼ 490¼ 490¼ 490¼ —3¼ Jul 499½ 500¾ 498¼ 498¼ Dec 470¼ 470¼ 468¼ 468¼ —1¼ Dec 463½ 465½ 463½ 465½ Est. sales 309,040. Tue.’s sales 400,110 Tue.’s open int 1,635,740, up 10,451 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 366½ 373 355 356¾ —8¾ Sep 371¾ 372½ 361¾ 361¾ —9¾ Dec 374¾ 375¼ 365½ 365½ —8¼ Est. sales 738. Tue.’s sales 819 Tue.’s open int 4,422 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1180¼ 1191¾ 1176 1178½ — ½ Aug 1177½ 1188¼ 1173½ 1175¾ —1¾ Sep 1154½ 1163½ 1148¼ 1151¼ —3¼ Nov 1157 1164¾ 1148¼ 1151¼ —4¾ Jan 1170¾ 1178½ 1162¾ 1166 —4¼ Mar 1174 1180¾ 1165 1168½ —4 May 1177¾ 1184¼ 1170 1173¼ —4¼ Jul 1185¾ 1190½ 1176 1179 —4¼ Nov 1149¼ 1154½ 1141¾ 1142¾ —5 Est. sales 265,594. Tue.’s sales 283,650 Tue.’s open int 835,855, up 10,476

