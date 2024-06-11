Oracle: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Oracle Corp. (ORCL) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $3.14 billion.…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Oracle Corp. (ORCL) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $3.14 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $14.29 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.55 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.47 billion, or $3.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $52.96 billion.

