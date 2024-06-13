CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|614½
|626
|612½
|625½
|+8½
|Sep
|634
|643¾
|631¼
|643¼
|+7¼
|Dec
|657½
|666¾
|655½
|666
|+5¾
|Mar
|674½
|684¼
|674
|683¼
|+4¾
|May
|684
|692¾
|682¾
|691½
|+4
|Jul
|683½
|691¼
|683½
|689¾
|+3
|Sep
|693
|695½
|690¾
|694¼
|+2¼
|Dec
|700
|704½
|699¼
|704½
|+3¾
|May
|699½
|699½
|699½
|699½
|—1¾
|Est. sales 76,986.
|Wed.’s sales 169,013
|Wed.’s open int 393,234
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|453½
|460½
|453½
|459½
|+5¼
|Sep
|456½
|464
|456
|463¼
|+6½
|Dec
|468½
|476½
|468¼
|475½
|+6¾
|Mar
|479¾
|487
|479½
|486
|+6¼
|May
|487
|494
|486¾
|493¼
|+6¼
|Jul
|492¼
|499½
|492¼
|498¾
|+6¼
|Sep
|477½
|482¾
|477½
|482
|+5¼
|Dec
|478¼
|484½
|478¼
|483½
|+5
|Mar
|490¼
|493¼
|490¼
|493¼
|+5
|Jul
|500
|500
|500
|500
|+1
|Dec
|472
|475
|472
|475
|+4¼
|Est. sales 305,798.
|Wed.’s sales 538,327
|Wed.’s open int 1,587,770
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|332¾
|333
|328¼
|330
|—
|¾
|Sep
|334
|336
|333¼
|335
|—
|½
|Dec
|349½
|351½
|347
|347
|—3
|Est. sales 385.
|Wed.’s sales 831
|Wed.’s open int 3,998,
|up 201
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1177
|1186¾
|1171
|1185¼
|+8
|Aug
|1167
|1175
|1161
|1174
|+7¼
|Sep
|1143
|1151¾
|1139¼
|1150¾
|+7¾
|Nov
|1147¼
|1156
|1143½
|1155
|+7¾
|Jan
|1161½
|1167½
|1156¼
|1167
|+6¾
|Mar
|1161¾
|1168
|1158½
|1167¼
|+5
|May
|1168¼
|1172¾
|1163¾
|1171¼
|+3¾
|Jul
|1172¾
|1178¾
|1170
|1177
|+3¼
|Nov
|1135
|1139¾
|1131¼
|1138
|+2¾
|Est. sales 145,890.
|Wed.’s sales 332,949
|Wed.’s open int 806,635
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|43.94
|44.00
|43.32
|43.55
|—.24
|Aug
|44.14
|44.21
|43.54
|43.76
|—.24
|Sep
|44.15
|44.22
|43.58
|43.78
|—.23
|Oct
|44.09
|44.09
|43.48
|43.71
|—.18
|Dec
|44.18
|44.25
|43.64
|43.85
|—.20
|Jan
|44.23
|44.25
|43.80
|43.97
|—.24
|Mar
|44.48
|44.49
|44.00
|44.08
|—.32
|May
|44.64
|44.64
|44.21
|44.32
|—.27
|Jul
|44.81
|44.81
|44.40
|44.40
|—.35
|Aug
|44.30
|44.30
|44.30
|44.30
|—.30
|Sep
|44.00
|44.00
|44.00
|44.00
|—.34
|Est. sales 75,755.
|Wed.’s sales 155,144
|Wed.’s open int 565,957,
|up 27
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|360.20
|367.20
|359.00
|366.50
|+6.30
|Aug
|351.00
|357.20
|350.10
|356.60
|+5.30
|Sep
|347.10
|352.30
|346.00
|351.70
|+4.60
|Oct
|347.00
|351.90
|346.20
|351.30
|+4.10
|Dec
|352.10
|356.40
|350.90
|356.00
|+3.80
|Jan
|353.30
|357.20
|352.40
|356.80
|+3.50
|Mar
|352.50
|356.00
|351.70
|355.70
|+2.90
|May
|352.70
|355.50
|351.70
|355.00
|+2.30
|Jul
|354.30
|356.60
|353.70
|356.60
|+2.30
|Est. sales 96,362.
|Wed.’s sales 207,323
|Wed.’s open int 483,463,
|up 357
