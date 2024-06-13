CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 614½ 626 612½ 625½ +8½ Sep 634 643¾ 631¼ 643¼ +7¼ Dec 657½ 666¾ 655½ 666 +5¾ Mar 674½ 684¼ 674 683¼ +4¾ May 684 692¾ 682¾ 691½ +4 Jul 683½ 691¼ 683½ 689¾ +3 Sep 693 695½ 690¾ 694¼ +2¼ Dec 700 704½ 699¼ 704½ +3¾ May 699½ 699½ 699½ 699½ —1¾ Est. sales 76,986. Wed.’s sales 169,013 Wed.’s open int 393,234 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 453½ 460½ 453½ 459½ +5¼ Sep 456½ 464 456 463¼ +6½ Dec 468½ 476½ 468¼ 475½ +6¾ Mar 479¾ 487 479½ 486 +6¼ May 487 494 486¾ 493¼ +6¼ Jul 492¼ 499½ 492¼ 498¾ +6¼ Sep 477½ 482¾ 477½ 482 +5¼ Dec 478¼ 484½ 478¼ 483½ +5 Mar 490¼ 493¼ 490¼ 493¼ +5 Jul 500 500 500 500 +1 Dec 472 475 472 475 +4¼ Est. sales 305,798. Wed.’s sales 538,327 Wed.’s open int 1,587,770 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 332¾ 333 328¼ 330 — ¾ Sep 334 336 333¼ 335 — ½ Dec 349½ 351½ 347 347 —3 Est. sales 385. Wed.’s sales 831 Wed.’s open int 3,998, up 201 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1177 1186¾ 1171 1185¼ +8 Aug 1167 1175 1161 1174 +7¼ Sep 1143 1151¾ 1139¼ 1150¾ +7¾ Nov 1147¼ 1156 1143½ 1155 +7¾ Jan 1161½ 1167½ 1156¼ 1167 +6¾ Mar 1161¾ 1168 1158½ 1167¼ +5 May 1168¼ 1172¾ 1163¾ 1171¼ +3¾ Jul 1172¾ 1178¾ 1170 1177 +3¼ Nov 1135 1139¾ 1131¼ 1138 +2¾ Est. sales 145,890. Wed.’s sales 332,949 Wed.’s open int 806,635 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 43.94 44.00 43.32 43.55 —.24 Aug 44.14 44.21 43.54 43.76 —.24 Sep 44.15 44.22 43.58 43.78 —.23 Oct 44.09 44.09 43.48 43.71 —.18 Dec 44.18 44.25 43.64 43.85 —.20 Jan 44.23 44.25 43.80 43.97 —.24 Mar 44.48 44.49 44.00 44.08 —.32 May 44.64 44.64 44.21 44.32 —.27 Jul 44.81 44.81 44.40 44.40 —.35 Aug 44.30 44.30 44.30 44.30 —.30 Sep 44.00 44.00 44.00 44.00 —.34 Est. sales 75,755. Wed.’s sales 155,144 Wed.’s open int 565,957, up 27 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 360.20 367.20 359.00 366.50 +6.30 Aug 351.00 357.20 350.10 356.60 +5.30 Sep 347.10 352.30 346.00 351.70 +4.60 Oct 347.00 351.90 346.20 351.30 +4.10 Dec 352.10 356.40 350.90 356.00 +3.80 Jan 353.30 357.20 352.40 356.80 +3.50 Mar 352.50 356.00 351.70 355.70 +2.90 May 352.70 355.50 351.70 355.00 +2.30 Jul 354.30 356.60 353.70 356.60 +2.30 Est. sales 96,362. Wed.’s sales 207,323 Wed.’s open int 483,463, up 357

