CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 649¾ 654 640¾ 650¾ +4 Sep 671 675¼ 663 672 +3½ Dec 697 701 689½ 698 +3 Mar 715 719½ 709 717 +2¼ May 725 727½ 717¾ 727¼ +4½ Jul 719½ 723¾ 713¾ 722½ +3¾ Sep 723¼ 723¼ 716¾ 722¼ +1½ Dec 729¼ 734 726¼ 729¼ +1¾ Mar 731¼ 736¼ 731¼ 736¼ +7 Est. sales 65,115. Wed.’s sales 166,088 Wed.’s open int 430,171 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 439¼ 451½ 438¾ 449¼ +10 Sep 445½ 457¼ 445 455½ +9¾ Dec 459 469¾ 458¼ 467¾ +8¾ Mar 471½ 482 471½ 480¼ +8¼ May 479½ 489¼ 479½ 488¼ +8½ Jul 485 494¼ 485 493¼ +8 Sep 472¼ 479 472¼ 477¾ +5¾ Dec 473¼ 480¼ 473¼ 479½ +5¾ Mar 488½ 489½ 488½ 489¼ +5½ May 495 495 495 495 +5 Est. sales 205,308. Wed.’s sales 357,655 Wed.’s open int 1,656,272, up 20,532 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 354¾ 360¾ 353½ 356½ +4 Sep 365 368¼ 362 367¼ +9¼ Dec 369¾ 371½ 369½ 370 +5¼ Est. sales 293. Wed.’s sales 914 Wed.’s open int 4,243 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1176½ 1198¼ 1176 1196½ +19¼ Aug 1175 1193¾ 1173¼ 1191½ +17¼ Sep 1149½ 1168½ 1149½ 1166½ +16¼ Nov 1150 1168 1150 1166 +15½ Jan 1165 1181¾ 1164¼ 1179½ +14½ Mar 1167¼ 1183¼ 1167¼ 1181½ +14 May 1171¼ 1187¼ 1171¼ 1185¼ +12¾ Jul 1178¼ 1192¾ 1178¼ 1189¾ +11¼ Nov 1144¼ 1153 1144¼ 1152 +9½ Est. sales 147,385. Wed.’s sales 294,337 Wed.’s open int 847,538, up 11,683 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 43.18 44.59 43.11 44.45 +1.32 Aug 43.44 44.81 43.37 44.67 +1.29 Sep 43.49 44.90 43.49 44.76 +1.27 Oct 43.51 44.90 43.51 44.77 +1.26 Dec 43.77 45.11 43.75 44.97 +1.21 Jan 44.04 45.27 44.04 45.09 +1.11 Mar 44.29 45.44 44.29 45.32 +1.09 May 44.49 45.65 44.49 45.51 +1.02 Jul 44.69 45.80 44.67 45.69 +1.00 Dec 44.45 44.82 44.45 44.82 +.90 Est. sales 72,500. Wed.’s sales 156,065 Wed.’s open int 577,521, up 6,665 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 359.30 364.50 358.90 359.90 +.40 Aug 354.60 359.40 353.90 355.60 +1.00 Sep 351.90 356.30 351.00 352.90 +1.20 Oct 350.90 354.90 350.20 351.50 +1.00 Dec 354.20 358.40 353.50 355.40 +1.20 Jan 355.70 359.20 354.80 356.20 +.90 Mar 354.50 357.70 353.40 355.00 +.70 May 353.90 356.80 353.10 354.20 +.30 Jul 356.10 357.40 354.70 355.30 —.10 Aug 354.90 354.90 354.90 354.90 +.80 Sep 353.80 353.80 353.80 353.80 +1.70 Est. sales 69,935. Wed.’s sales 195,268 Wed.’s open int 466,917

