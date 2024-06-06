CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|649¾
|654
|640¾
|650¾
|+4
|Sep
|671
|675¼
|663
|672
|+3½
|Dec
|697
|701
|689½
|698
|+3
|Mar
|715
|719½
|709
|717
|+2¼
|May
|725
|727½
|717¾
|727¼
|+4½
|Jul
|719½
|723¾
|713¾
|722½
|+3¾
|Sep
|723¼
|723¼
|716¾
|722¼
|+1½
|Dec
|729¼
|734
|726¼
|729¼
|+1¾
|Mar
|731¼
|736¼
|731¼
|736¼
|+7
|Est. sales 65,115.
|Wed.’s sales 166,088
|Wed.’s open int 430,171
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|439¼
|451½
|438¾
|449¼
|+10
|Sep
|445½
|457¼
|445
|455½
|+9¾
|Dec
|459
|469¾
|458¼
|467¾
|+8¾
|Mar
|471½
|482
|471½
|480¼
|+8¼
|May
|479½
|489¼
|479½
|488¼
|+8½
|Jul
|485
|494¼
|485
|493¼
|+8
|Sep
|472¼
|479
|472¼
|477¾
|+5¾
|Dec
|473¼
|480¼
|473¼
|479½
|+5¾
|Mar
|488½
|489½
|488½
|489¼
|+5½
|May
|495
|495
|495
|495
|+5
|Est. sales 205,308.
|Wed.’s sales 357,655
|Wed.’s open int 1,656,272,
|up 20,532
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|354¾
|360¾
|353½
|356½
|+4
|Sep
|365
|368¼
|362
|367¼
|+9¼
|Dec
|369¾
|371½
|369½
|370
|+5¼
|Est. sales 293.
|Wed.’s sales 914
|Wed.’s open int 4,243
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1176½
|1198¼
|1176
|1196½
|+19¼
|Aug
|1175
|1193¾
|1173¼
|1191½
|+17¼
|Sep
|1149½
|1168½
|1149½
|1166½
|+16¼
|Nov
|1150
|1168
|1150
|1166
|+15½
|Jan
|1165
|1181¾
|1164¼
|1179½
|+14½
|Mar
|1167¼
|1183¼
|1167¼
|1181½
|+14
|May
|1171¼
|1187¼
|1171¼
|1185¼
|+12¾
|Jul
|1178¼
|1192¾
|1178¼
|1189¾
|+11¼
|Nov
|1144¼
|1153
|1144¼
|1152
|+9½
|Est. sales 147,385.
|Wed.’s sales 294,337
|Wed.’s open int 847,538,
|up 11,683
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|43.18
|44.59
|43.11
|44.45
|+1.32
|Aug
|43.44
|44.81
|43.37
|44.67
|+1.29
|Sep
|43.49
|44.90
|43.49
|44.76
|+1.27
|Oct
|43.51
|44.90
|43.51
|44.77
|+1.26
|Dec
|43.77
|45.11
|43.75
|44.97
|+1.21
|Jan
|44.04
|45.27
|44.04
|45.09
|+1.11
|Mar
|44.29
|45.44
|44.29
|45.32
|+1.09
|May
|44.49
|45.65
|44.49
|45.51
|+1.02
|Jul
|44.69
|45.80
|44.67
|45.69
|+1.00
|Dec
|44.45
|44.82
|44.45
|44.82
|+.90
|Est. sales 72,500.
|Wed.’s sales 156,065
|Wed.’s open int 577,521,
|up 6,665
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|359.30
|364.50
|358.90
|359.90
|+.40
|Aug
|354.60
|359.40
|353.90
|355.60
|+1.00
|Sep
|351.90
|356.30
|351.00
|352.90
|+1.20
|Oct
|350.90
|354.90
|350.20
|351.50
|+1.00
|Dec
|354.20
|358.40
|353.50
|355.40
|+1.20
|Jan
|355.70
|359.20
|354.80
|356.20
|+.90
|Mar
|354.50
|357.70
|353.40
|355.00
|+.70
|May
|353.90
|356.80
|353.10
|354.20
|+.30
|Jul
|356.10
|357.40
|354.70
|355.30
|—.10
|Aug
|354.90
|354.90
|354.90
|354.90
|+.80
|Sep
|353.80
|353.80
|353.80
|353.80
|+1.70
|Est. sales 69,935.
|Wed.’s sales 195,268
|Wed.’s open int 466,917
