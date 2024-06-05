Ollie’s Bargain Outlet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net…

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $46.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 73 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $508.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $505.8 million.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.18 to $3.28 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.26 billion to $2.28 billion.

