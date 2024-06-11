Motorcar Parts: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) on Tuesday reported net income of…

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Torrance, California-based company said it had net loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 6 cents per share.

The maker of remanufactured vehicle alternators and starters posted revenue of $189.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $49.2 million, or $2.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $717.7 million.

Motorcar Parts expects full-year revenue in the range of $746 million to $766 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MPAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MPAA

