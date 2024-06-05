Mesa Labs: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $254.6 million…

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $254.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Lakewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $47.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $2.77 per share.

The quality control instruments and disposable products maker posted revenue of $58.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $254.2 million, or $47.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $216.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLAB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.