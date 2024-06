WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon must begin 4-month sentence for contempt of Congress conviction by July 1,…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon must begin 4-month sentence for contempt of Congress conviction by July 1, judge rules.

