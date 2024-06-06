Limoneira: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Limoneira Co. (LMNR) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.6 million…

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Limoneira Co. (LMNR) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Santa Paula, California-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The agribusiness company posted revenue of $44.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.6 million.

