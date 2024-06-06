Live Radio
Limoneira: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 6, 2024, 4:13 PM

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Limoneira Co. (LMNR) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Santa Paula, California-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The agribusiness company posted revenue of $44.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMNR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMNR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

