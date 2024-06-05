Lands’ End: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Lands’ End Inc. (LE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.4 million…

On a per-share basis, the Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The clothing maker posted revenue of $285.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Lands’ End expects its results to range from a loss of 14 cents per share to a loss of 6 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $290 million to $320 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Lands’ End expects full-year earnings in the range of 18 cents to 41 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.45 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LE

