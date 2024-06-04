Live Radio
Lakeland Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 4, 2024, 5:02 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 22 cents.

The safety garments manufacturer posted revenue of $36.3 million in the period.

Lakeland Industries expects full-year revenue in the range of $150 million to $155 million.

