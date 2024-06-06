Kirkland’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.8 million in…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents.

The home decor retailer posted revenue of $91.8 million in the period.

