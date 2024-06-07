Live Radio
J.Jill: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 7, 2024, 6:56 AM

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Friday reported net income of $16.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Quincy, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The retailer of women’s clothes, shoes and accessories posted revenue of $161.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JILL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JILL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

