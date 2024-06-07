J.Jill: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Friday reported net income of $16.7 million in…

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Friday reported net income of $16.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Quincy, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The retailer of women’s clothes, shoes and accessories posted revenue of $161.5 million in the period.

