Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of June 10

Tempus AI – Chicago, 11.1 million shares, priced at $35-$37, managed by Morgan Stanley JP Morgan. Proposed Nasdaq symbol TEM. Business: Provides data and analytics tools for precision medicine.

Telix Pharmaceuticals – North Melbourne, Australia, 17 million shares, priced at $11.87, managed by Jefferies Morgan Stanley. Proposed Nasdaq symbol TLX. Business: Commercial-stage Australian biotech developing therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals.

WORK Medical Technology – Hangzhou, China, 2 million shares, priced at $4, managed by Kingswood. Proposed Nasdaq symbol WOK. Business: Chinese manufacturer of disposable medical products.

