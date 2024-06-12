How Much Does a Septic Tank or Septic System Cost in 2024?

Buying or replacing a septic tank is a financial problem that for many homeowners can kind of stink, in more…

Buying or replacing a septic tank is a financial problem that for many homeowners can kind of stink, in more ways than one. From start to finish, installing a septic system requires detailed planning, the expertise of a professional and at least a few thousand dollars to get the job done right.

“Before buying a septic tank, homeowners need to understand their property and local regulations. Your soil type, water table level and the size of your lot are crucial factors,” says Luke Kinser, co-founder of Virginia Builders in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

There are also hidden costs to consider, Kinser says. Still, “Septic tanks are a good choice for rural properties without access to municipal sewage systems,” he says.

Here’s what you need to know about septic tank and septic system costs, from installation to maintenance.

Why Does Anyone Need a Septic Tank?

If your home isn’t hooked up to a municipal sewer system, your alternative is a septic system, which includes a container buried underground on your property that holds and treats the water and waste that leaves your home via plumbing pipes.

Put simply, if you don’t have a sewer system or septic tank, there’s nowhere for your water to go after you shower or flush your toilet.

Can I Install a Septic Tank Myself?

There are how-to videos on YouTube, but this really isn’t a do-it-yourself project. Whether you’re looking to install a septic system as part of a new construction home or to replace an old septic system, septic tanks should be installed by professionals. The complexity and scale of the project requires heavy machinery, careful digging and plumbing hookups that could prove disastrous if done incorrectly.

There’s a lot that goes into installing a septic tank. Septic tank installation requires initial ground tests to ensure the soil is suitable to hold a septic tank. Properties where the ground often floods, for example, would face frequent septic problems. Depending on where you live, you’ll likely need a permit to move forward with the installation, and an engineer will need to design the system, including the tank’s placement and the location of the drain field, which is where water is allowed to leave the septic tank and be absorbed into the soil.

A contractor must then dig in the area of the tank and drain field for installation, which includes plumbing hookups to the home. Throughout the process and upon completion, the system will likely need to be inspected and approved for the permitting process to be complete.

If you’re replacing your septic tank or system, this cost is in addition to any repair attempts you may have already made. Keep in mind that the old tank will need to be removed as well, which will either be worked into the total cost of installation or considered a separate cost by the septic system contractor.

How Much Does a Septic System Cost?

The national average cost for a septic tank installation is $6,000, according to home improvement network and information site Angi, and odds are, you’ll spend somewhere between $5,000 to $12,000.

Depending on the size and location of your home, as well as the size and material of your tank and your preferred type of septic system, you may find yourself paying even more. HomeAdvisor reports that aerobic septic systems, which use oxygen-loving bacteria to break down waste and require an air pump and more than one tank, can cost up to $20,000 to install.

Septic Tank Prices by Type

A septic tank can be made of four types of material:

— Concrete. This is the most common septic tank material and can last decades, which would make getting one a no-brainer, but it is prone to cracking. Concrete septic tanks prices range from $700 to $2,000, according to Angi.

— Plastic. This is a less expensive material, but plastic is lightweight, and that can lead to structural damage. Plastic septic tank prices range from $500 to $2,500.

— Fiberglass. While unlikely to crack or rust, fiberglass is a lightweight material that can be susceptible to structural damage during installation or if the tanks shift in the soil from the original position. Fiberglass septic tank prices range from $1,200 to $2,000.

— Steel. Steel can rust and the cover may corrode over time, which becomes a safety hazard in your yard. Steel is the least popular material used today; manufacturers and installers generally won’t even touch them. You may have a steel septic tank buried in your yard, but it’s unlikely you will be able to purchase one.

Septic Tank Sizes for Your Property

You’ll also need to know how big your septic tank should be, which is based on the size of your house. It often breaks down in this way:

— A 500-gallon tank generally is for a one-bedroom house.

— A 750-gallon tank tends to be perfect for a home with two bedrooms.

— 1,000-gallon septic tanks are advised for a home with three or four bedrooms.

— 1,200-gallon septic tanks are needed for a house with five or six bedrooms.

For a septic tank under 1,000 gallons, the tank itself will likely cost between $500 and $1,200, according to HomeAdvisor, while a tank that’s 1,000 gallons is more likely to cost $900 to $1,500. A septic tank that is 1,200 gallons will likely run you as much as $1,600. You really need to research what you’re buying, says Eric Bramlett, a real estate agent and owner of Bramlett Residential Realty in Austin, Texas.

“There are so many factors that go into septic systems,” Bramlett says. “One thing I always try to stress to clients is that not all septic systems are created equal. Some are very straightforward gravity flow systems that are inexpensive to operate for years to come. However, other properties may require more complex pumped systems that involve electric pumps and higher maintenance costs long term. It’s so important for buyers to understand exactly what type of septic they’re dealing with early on.”

How Long Does It Take to Install a Septic Tank?

The amount of time it takes to install a septic tank varies based on the weather, type of soil and other factors. Heavy rains saturating the soil will delay an installation, and rocky ground can also slow the process.

Where you install that septic tank really matters, and if you’re buying a home with a septic tank, you’ll want to do your homework to make sure it’s not going to create issues for you later, Bramlett says.

“Location is hugely important,” says Bramlett. “A lot of buyers don’t realize how much the surrounding soil composition and drainage can impact things. That’s why I recommend potential buyers schedule a soil percolation test during their inspection period.”

A soil percolation test, Bramlett says, will provide crucial information about whether the soil can adequately support a septic system, or if expensive upgrades like adding additional drain field lines or a sand filter may be necessary.

“These types of fixes can cost tens of thousands and are definitely something buyers need to find out about before officially purchasing,” Bramlett says.

What to Consider Before Buying a House With a Septic Tank

First of all, nobody should be scared of buying a house with a septic tank. Wary, perhaps, but not scared. One out of every five homes has a septic tank, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

But you do want to learn about them before you buy a house with a septic tank, and one good way to do that is to have yours inspected. You may have to separate this from your actual home inspection.

“A septic inspection is not typically included in an overall house inspection,” says Christa Kenin, an attorney and real estate agent with Douglas Elliman in New Canaan, Connecticut.

She suggests reaching out to a septic tank cleaning company and scheduling an inspection before buying the house. You also will want the septic field inspected.

Septic field? Yes, “there are septic tanks and septic fields. Both should be considered,” Kenin says. “Septic fields are the area where the waste drains to. This usually occurs on large properties. Over time, septic fields may become less efficient or too saturated, thereby requiring a second field to be approved by the local town.”

While you’re at it, take a look at your trees and where they are in relation to your septic tank. Tree roots can damage a septic tank, says Sidney Sogbor, founder and CEO of Seadmok Water Construction, a utility contracting service in Ellicott City, Maryland.

“Even if the tree is not directly above the septic tank, they’re attracted to moisture and the waste nutrients,” Sogbor says. “If these roots get into the pipe system or the tank, the homeowner can find themselves with a large repair or even replacement bill on their hands.”

Installing a Septic Tank

Before you contact a septic system installer, you’ll need to check with your local governing body, such as the city or county, to see what is required to obtain a permit for the installation.

In many places, the local planning board or board of health will have a list of licensed engineers to choose from to design a septic system. The engineer’s plans — which take into account the water table, underground water lines, wells and required setbacks from neighbors’ property lines — will then go before the local governing board for approval.

Once any plans are approved, you can take the plans to different septic installers for pricing and guidance.

The total cost of your septic system installation varies based on your house, the size of your property, nearest flood plain, soil, preferred tank material and myriad other details. To find out the true cost of your installation, you’ll need to get an estimate. A septic installation professional will likely want to visit your property, take measurements and examine any issues if you’re looking to replace any part of your current septic system.

Reach out to multiple local septic installation or replacement companies to get a few estimates based on the details of your home. While multiple professional visits for estimates may seem like a lot, the knowledge you gain from each conversation can help you decide which company offers the best materials and timeline for you — not just which company offers the lowest price.

Additional Septic Tank and System Costs

There are other parts of a septic system you may need to include if you’re installing a new system or replacing an old one. Here are some of the components that make up the total cost of a septic system installation or add to the cost of replacing a tank:

— Sewer line

— Distribution box

— Field lines

— Drain field or leach field

— Baffle

— Tank pump

— Tank lid

— Risers

— Tank tee

Replacing parts of a septic system are some hidden costs people don’t think about, Kinser says. He adds that some locations require mandatory inspections to make sure your septic tank is complying with local health and safety regulations, and the homeowner will likely foot the bill for those inspections.

“Another hidden cost can be upgrading outdated systems to meet new regulations,” Kinser says. “For instance, newer requirements might mandate advanced treatment units to reduce nitrogen output, adding significant expense to an initially simpler system.”

Septic System Maintenance Costs

With proper maintenance, a septic system can last as long as 40 years, and some concrete septic tanks may last 100 years. But for that to happen, you can’t ignore your septic tank.

The EPA estimates you’ll spend between $250 and $500 to service your septic tank, which should be done around every three years. The EPA suggests that repairing or replacing your septic tank (which is more likely to happen if you don’t service it) could cost between $5,000 and $15,000.

Sometimes repairs are needed because the homeowner has been careless.

Sogbor says that, from what he has seen, the most common reason homeowners have their septic tank backup is “due to flushing items like wet wipes and feminine products. While some shrug off not flushing those items, it really is a rule that should be followed to a T.”

Some wet wipe manufacturers market them as flushable and safe for septic tanks and septic systems, but it’s probably safest to listen to Sogbor and be skeptical about these claims.

You will occasionally need your septic tank pumped, in addition to other maintenance, and the frequency depends on the size of your house. Some experts recommend that a home septic be pumped every three to five years. The cost of septic tank pumping is $550 on average, but it can cost between $175 and $1,600 or more depending on how large your tank is and your geographic location.

If you notice issues with your plumbing or experience water backing up into the home, call a plumber to diagnose the issue. It may be a clogged pipe, but it could also indicate a problem with your drain field, a cracked or damaged septic tank, excess water in the tank or items and chemicals in your septic tank that should not have gone down the drain.

Update 06/13/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.