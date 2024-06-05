Hibbett: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $32.5 million.…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $32.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of $2.67.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.68 per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $447.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $449.5 million.

