Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income…

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $314 million.

The Spring, Texas-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 42 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The information technology products and services provider posted revenue of $7.2 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Hewlett Packard Enterprise expects its per-share earnings to range from 43 cents to 48 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7.4 billion to $7.8 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $1.95 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HPE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.