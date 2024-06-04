Guidewire Software: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The provider of software to the insurance industry posted revenue of $240.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $231.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Guidewire Software said it expects revenue in the range of $279 million to $287 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $968 million to $976 million.

