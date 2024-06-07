Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by…

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the French Open.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Cindy McCain, executive director of the U.N. World Food Program.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Govs. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., and Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.

