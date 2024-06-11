Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 1.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 1.5 cents at $4.49 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 19 cents at $6.26 a bushel. Jul. oats fell by 5.25 cents at $3.33 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was off 11.25 cents at $11.77 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was down 0.58 cent at $1.84 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 1.35 cents at $2.58 a pound. Jun. hogs fell by 0.3 cent at $.92 a pound.

