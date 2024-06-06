Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 14 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 14 cents at $4.53 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 10.75 cents at $6.39 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 3.5 cents at $3.58 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 23.5 cents at $12.00 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 0.05 cent at $1.82 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 0.97 cent at $2.53 a pound. Jun. hogs gained 0.45 cent at $.92 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.