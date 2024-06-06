Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.39 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 3 cents at $6.50 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 2.25 cents at $3.55 a bushel. Jul. soybeans lost 0.75 cent at $11.77 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.23 cent at $1.82 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle lost 1.07 cents at $2.54 a pound. Jun. hogs fell by 0.3 cent at $.92 a pound.

